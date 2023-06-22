Microsoft expects to build a quantum supercomputer within 10 years





Microsoft today unveiled a roadmap for building its own quantum supercomputer using topological qubits that its researchers have been working on for years. There are still many intermediate milestones to reach, but Christa Svoor, Microsoft’s vice president of advanced quantum development, said the company will use these qubits to create quantum supers that can: He said he believes it will take less than 10 years to build a computer. 1 million reliable quantum operations per second. This is a new measurement that Microsoft is introducing as the entire industry looks to move beyond the current noisy medium-scale quantum (NISQ) era of computing.

“We are looking at the roadmap and the time to quantum supercomputer in terms of years, not decades,” Svoir said.

Last year, Microsoft announced a major breakthrough when a team first highlighted its ability to create Majorana-based qubits. Majorana qubits have the advantage of being very stable (especially compared to conventional techniques), but they are also very difficult to create. Microsoft made an early bet on the technology, and now, a year after first announcing this milestone, the team has published a new peer-reviewed paper (in Physical Review B of the American Physical Society). and this paper proves that we have indeed achieved this first milestone. The road to quantum supercomputers. To get to this point, Microsoft has shown results from more devices and far more data than he did a year ago when he first announced this effort.

“Now we’re really at this basic implementation level,” Svoor said. I have a noisy medium-scale quantum machine. They are built around physical qubits and are not yet reliable enough to do anything practical and useful. scientific or commercial. The next level we need to reach as an industry is that of resilience. Not only do we need to be able to work with physical qubits alone, we also need to incorporate those physical qubits into error-correcting codes and use them as units that function as logical qubits. Svoir argues that getting to this point would require a quantum computer that can reliably perform one million quantum operations per second, with a one-in-a-trillion failure rate. .

The next step is to build a hardware-protected qubit. And Suvoor said the team is making great strides in building qubits. These qubits are small (less than 10 microns on a side) and fast enough to perform a single qubit operation in less than 1 microsecond. The team then works on entangling these qubits, and at least he plans to manipulate them through a process called braiding, a concept that has been debated (mostly as a theory) since the early 2000s.

From there, we build smaller multi-qubit systems to demonstrate full quantum systems.

This is clearly an ambitious roadmap, and considering how long it took Microsoft to hit its first milestones, we’ll have to wait and see how well the team can execute now. IBM, IonQ, and others are aiming for similar results, but while they use more established methods of building qubits, we’re currently using NISQ as a bit of an arsenal to advance beyond the era. I am in competition.

In addition to sharing its roadmap, today Microsoft is launching Azure Quantum Elements, a platform that combines high-performance computing, AI, and quantum to accelerate scientific discovery, with specially trained AI models that can assist scientists. We also announced a Copilot for Azure Quantum (and students) to generate quantum-related computations and simulations.

