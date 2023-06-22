Department of Defense Exhibit Highlights Efforts to Accelerate Innovation, Invention > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Department of Defense officials yesterday had the opportunity to tour some of the projects that are accelerating the department’s innovation and invention at the DoD Manufacturing Technology Show.

“The Mantech program will support all the manufacturing technologies and processes necessary to scale up the technology we have invested in and bring it into production,” said Tracy Frost, program director. I am doing,” he said. “That’s the link from our labs to bring the technology and the inventions to the combatants.”

The program’s mission is to reduce the acquisition and support costs of defense weapons systems and reduce manufacturing and repair cycle times throughout the lifecycle of such systems, Pentagon officials said.

The technology on display was impressive, from 3D-printed scramjets, to fabrics devised from proteins in squid tentacles, to decellularized pig hearts.

The program aims to bridge the so-called “valley of death” between inventions and the processes necessary to manufacture them as military capabilities. The DoD event featured both the Military Investment Program and the Manufacturing Innovation Lab. “MII is a public-private partnership that supports the tech space,” she said. “They work in areas like additive manufacturing and photonics.”

The group brings together stakeholders from public, private and academic institutions, all moving in the same direction. “If we all work together, with less duplication, we can move faster,” Frost said.

The military’s efforts are more focused on direct needs for specific military platforms, she said. These also include quick turn issues that are often associated with other services.

Frost said the Department of Defense is looking to bring the services together “to find a single solution that everyone can afford and save money and time, or to look for emerging technologies that may be of interest to each service. ‘ said. “We can ‘de-risk’ the technology so that services can take advantage of it and help develop it for their applications.”

Kathy Davis is the Government Program Manager for the LIFT initiative in Carderock, Maryland. LIFT is a public-private partnership that brings together the Department of Defense, industry and academia in a national network of manufacturing innovation agencies.

“We worked with the Michigan National Guard to develop a braking system that really got the Army’s support,” she said. “LIFT worked with companies to design a lightweight disc braking system that allows vehicles to stop in shorter distances. [The system] It also has automatic controls, so the Humvee handles much better than before. ”

