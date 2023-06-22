Global Technology Innovation Summit 26-27 September 2023 Dubai UAE Powering the Ecosystems of Tomorrow





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates / ACCESSWIRE / 22 June 2023 / The Global Tech Innovation Summit is an annual event scheduled to take place in Dubai from 26-27 September 2023. The summit will bring together industry leaders, crypto entrepreneurs, investors and other interested parties. Explore the latest trends and developments in technology. The event is a must-attend for communities interested in the latest developments in areas such as cryptocurrency, blockchain, metaverse, digital assets, Web3, cybersecurity, AI and emerging technologies. The Global Tech Innovation Summit is more than just an industry event. The world’s most innovative thinkers, visionaries and entrepreneurs come together in a united effort to shape the future of technology. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, startup, investor, or just passionate about the future of technology, this event is the place for you. With keynotes, fireside chats, panel discussions, networking opportunities and more, this agenda-packed Global Tech Innovation Summit will give you a renewed sense of purpose and a wealth of new knowledge and insights. The event will be an unforgettable experience for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

speakers and panelists

Vitt Jedrika – President of Liberland

Shailesh Kunnath – Co-Founder, Massary Capital

Andrea Bonaceto – Partner and Artist at Eterna Capital

Mohamed Raushdi – Founder of Fintech Bazaar

Amalia Grochal – Founder and CEO of MIRAI DAO

Chris McCauley – YouTuber and Blockchain Influencer

Julian Banks – Founder and CEO of Web3 entertainment platform Univox

Ellis Wang – Gulf AI Business Accelerators Managing Partner

Daven Michaels – CurrentC Power Executive Chairman

Wael AbuRizq – Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics Advisor, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority

Tobias Bauer – Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund

Eric Piscini – CRO and COO at Swirlds Labs

Debbie Botha – Chief Partnership Officer for Global Women in AI

Mehdi Farooq – Senior Tokenomics Analyst, Animoca Brands

Adrian Niculescu – Fintech Investor, Web 3.0, Real Estate Entrepreneur

HE Laila Rahal El Atfani – Founder of Business Gate, Goodwill Ambassador of the Royal House of Sheba, Senator of the Crown

Dr. Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri – Chief Executive Officer, Trust With Trade Group

Jorge Sebastiao – Co-Founder and Executive Director, Global Blockchain Organization

Amna Usman Chaudhry – Blockchain, Metaverse and Web 3 Financial Economist and Strategist

Sergey Sevantsyan – MediaChain CEO – Digital Producer in Show Business, Star ProDigy

Yosuke Yoshida – Founder and CEO of EMURGO Kepple Ventures

Andy Liang – Government-to-government blockchain expert and investor

Ahmad Altaraune – Senior Strategic Transformation Consultant, Dubai Police

Paula Tavangar – SwissBorg Investment Principal

Paul Dawalibi – CEO, Holodeck Ventures

Tudor Holotescu – Chief Executive Officer, HeadStarter

Pranav Sharma – Co-founder of the Woodstock Foundation

How to participate:

Register as a representative and benefit from the knowledge of our industry experts. Sponsor and put your brand on the map. Please secure an exhibition booth.

Connect with executive attendees and investors for unique opportunities

The Global Tech Innovation Summit brings together top decision makers and investors from around the world, providing a unique opportunity to meet with industry leaders. Use this opportunity to build relationships, gain insights, and consider partnerships that could move your business forward.

Increase brand awareness and recognition where it matters

Sponsoring the Global Tech Innovation Summit will increase your visibility and visibility in Dubai, a rapidly growing hub for emerging technologies. Engage your brand with a global audience and build your reputation as an industry leader.

Establish thought leadership and introduce your product to relevant audiences

Summit provides a platform for presenting your products and technologies to a highly targeted and engaged audience. Share your insights, innovation, and thought leadership with attendees who are actively seeking new ideas and solutions.

Build partnerships and understand cutting-edge technology for the future

Summit provides a platform for building strategic partnerships with other companies and gaining insight into emerging technologies shaping the future of the industry.

Position your brand and tools within the developer community for market leadership

The Summit provides unparalleled access to the tech and developer community, allowing you to showcase your brand and tools to those shaping the future of technology. Establish your company as a market leader by engaging with this important audience.

The Global Tech Innovation Summit is where today’s possibilities meet tomorrow’s possibilities. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.globaltechinnovationsummit.com.

