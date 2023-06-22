FTC, Microsoft fight in court over deal with Activision





A no-jury trial will be the first courtroom test for a deal so polarizing, and will also be closely watched by companies around the world to determine the risks of closing their deals.

An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment. Microsoft and Activision declined to comment.

The FTC originally filed charges against both companies in Internal Administrative Court in December. The case is being overseen by an administrative law judge, who is scheduled to go to trial in August. But only a federal court has the power to block the merger, and the companies are pressuring the FTC to argue in federal court. Thursday’s hearing is aimed at suspending trading pending the outcome of the administrative court.

But until recently, at least according to the FTC, the deal was in no danger of going through. The UK Competition and Markets Authority vetoed the deal in April, saying it could hurt competition in the nascent cloud gaming market. The following month, the European Union approved the deal after the companies promised not to withhold Activision’s popular titles such as Call of Duty from rivals, including Sony.

The British decision set off a series of rapid events. The companies are pursuing a lengthy and expedited appeal, which will be decided after the transaction closes on July 18, the current deadline for the deal. But after the CMA’s decision, the companies began to consider whether a deal could be struck in the UK, according to a person familiar with the thought processes of the companies, first reported by Bloomberg. It’s unclear what exactly that means, but it could include separating the companies’ UK operations while consolidating the rest of their operations around the world.

The FTC said it had no choice but to seek a temporary injunction to block the takeover pending an internal trial after both companies refused to commit to completing the deal before the UK process was completed.

Former FTC chairman and CMA non-executive chairman Bill Kovacic said it was highly unlikely that the two companies would complete a deal before the resolution in the UK. Kovacic said the companies have had repeated engagements with regulators, noting that Microsoft is likely to make deals that require CMA approval in the future. You don’t want regulators to look down on them.

In practice, the losing side of a federal injunction dispute usually gives up, either with the company abandoning the deal or with the FTC dropping the lawsuit. Microsoft said the deal would effectively be blocked if the FTC prevailed.

Central to the FTC’s concerns is whether the Activision acquisition will allow Microsoft to unfairly boost the video game market. Microsoft’s Xbox ranks third behind industry leader Sony Interactive Entertainment and its PlayStation console. But Sony was the main opponent of the deal, telling the FTC and foreign regulators that Microsoft would be at a significant disadvantage if a hit game like Call of Duty was dedicated to its platform.

Microsoft has committed to continuing to offer Call of Duty on competing platforms, and has several 10-year deals with the likes of Nintendo and cloud gaming service Nvidia, contingent on the deals being completed. to provide the game. Microsoft extended a similar deal to Sony, but so far it has not been accepted.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan will not testify live during the hearing, but a video deposition in his case will be shown in court.

A Sony spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft has repeatedly said that pulling Call of Duty off Sony’s PlayStation console doesn’t make economic sense. But the FTC’s concerns go beyond physical consoles, including whether Microsoft will use the deal to dominate the nascent cloud gaming market and subscription gaming services. The company’s Xbox Game Pass is already the market-leading subscription service.

Microsoft disputes this, arguing that its goal, including deals with competing game companies, is to make Activision’s games more accessible.

Rebecca Ho Allensworth, a Vanderbilt Law School professor who focuses on antitrust law and advocates for aggressive enforcement, said Microsoft could use the deal to gain an unfair advantage in the nascent cloud gaming market. He said the alleged acquisition was a difficult case for the FTC.

The FTC lost a similar challenge to Metas’ acquisition of the virtual reality app maker, arguing that the deal threatened competition in the nascent virtual reality market.

Even considering the fact that over the past five years, Congress, antitrust authorities and, to some extent, the courts have been happy to go along with the fact that technology integration has gone too far, the government is likely to lose. . Still, she said such lawsuits are important to get the law in place.

Most regulators around the world are on the side of the two companies, but New Zealand’s antitrust regulator said this week it feared the deal would hurt competition.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey, appointed by Biden in 2021, will preside over the case. Apart from a few brief stints, Corey has spent most of his career in the judiciary, previously serving as a federal judge in San Francisco for 11 years. She also served as clerk for 11 years under U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, also in San Francisco.

Mr. Corey already knows the crux of the arguments against the deal. Since last year, she has also presided over a class action lawsuit filed by gamers seeking to block the deal. Corey has refused to block the deal until the case goes to trial, but she noted that gamers are held to higher standards than the FTC.

