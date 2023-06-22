Just Dance 2024 Edition Creative Director Talks New Features and Second Year of Just Dance+





Just Dance 2024 Edition arrives on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 24th and features 40 new songs from popular artists like BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Whitney Houston and more. If you own both Just Dance 2024 and 2023 Editions, you’ll see content from both games together. And on June 23rd, the Olympic Esports Series 2023 in Singapore will host the live finals of Just Dance.

Ubisoft News interviewed Creative Director Matthew Tomkinson about what’s new in Just Dance 2024 Edition, the second year of the Just Dance+ subscription service, and how Just Dance has evolved over the past decade.

Just Dance 2023 Edition ushered in a new era for the franchise with a redesigned UI and the addition of online multiplayer. What are some of the key takeaways from the launch of the 2023 Edition into the development of Just Dance 2024 Edition?

Matthew Tomkinson: For us, the launch of Just Dance 2023 Edition was the beginning of a new era. Because we were able to add more features to the live game over the course of the year, as well as some improvements in terms of both performance and performance. in terms of scoring.

And what we really like is the fact that it’s built to last. In other words, with Just Dance 2024 Edition, players will get the same high scores and preferred interface as soon as they pick up the new game. This means that the Just Dance 2023 Edition songs will be merged with the Just Dance 2024 Edition songs and added to your collection. The same is true if you decide to start in 2024. When you purchase 2023, they are combined into one collection.

What happens when you combine the content of Just Dance 2023 Edition and 2024 Edition? Do you plan to continue this feature in your next game after 2024?

MT: From a player’s point of view, it will be very simple. Newly purchased editions come with a code to enter to access all new songs in the same interface from day one. It makes for a much more seamless experience than swapping physical games to access the songs you want to play.

And ultimately, the more options you have, the better for the player. We see this as a real benefit for the player as he can access the entire Just Dance collection in one place.

Just Dance 2024 Edition players can also play tracks online with friends who have Just Dance 2023 Edition. What motivated you to make this decision?

MT: We were very happy to incorporate something that players have been requesting for a long time into the game experience. We’ve learned that people’s online behavior has changed during the pandemic, and more people than ever before are looking for different ways to connect with friends. Bringing this shareable feature to Just Dance seemed like a clear win for players. So we’re really happy that players can connect with their friends and have the same experience as everyone playing together in the living room.

We met some characters with their own stories in Just Dance 2023 Edition, will they return in 2024 Edition, or will we meet a new cast of characters?

There’s always a hint in the key art of MT: Just Dance 2024 Edition. The five new characters we introduced in last year’s story playlist are back. And you may have noticed that last year’s antagonist character, Knight Her Swan, is also returning. We think players will be excited to discover how this new story unfolds. And all I can say now is that it will be a darker tone. This may come as a huge surprise to Just Dance players, but it’s actually a continuation of the story we wanted to tell.

What are the benefits of moving Just Dance to a fully online platform?

MT: The cool thing is that we can update the game more often. It also limits the number of songs you can hold, so you don’t have to store them all on cartridges, discs, or download them to your console. So having a game that automatically streams the songs you want to play is a much better experience. It feels just like what players are used to from TV shows and movies, but for Just Dance this is it.

What can players expect from Just Dance+ Year 2 and how often will there be updates?

MT: We are working hard to add as many songs from past editions as possible. As such, players will be checking for those updates as they become available. Additionally, this year we began releasing Seasons full of new exclusive tracks, further enhancing our catalog, and giving players new maps to ensure there’s always something to dance with.

We recently released Season 2 in partnership with the popular European contest, the Eurovision Song Contest. We and our players really wanted our competitors’ tracks in the game, so we were excited to bring them timely content beyond the annual edition. Our goal is to continue building a consistent season. Starting with Season 1 of Rubber Coaster, followed by Season 2 of the Eurovision Song Contest, we are excited to announce Season 3 in the near future.

How has Just Dance’s development evolved over the past decade?

MT: Just Dance has been around for many years now, so I have a lot to say. We’ve earned the title of #1 music game series of all time, and we’ve learned and evolved a lot as technology has advanced. We grow together with our players. More recently, the focus has been on evoking player emotions, such as the emotions you bring to your characters through story and lore. The characters have more faces and I could see them lip-syncing to the song. I also chose songs that bring a lot of emotion, which might be surprising for a dance game. We recognize that dancing is a very unique way to connect with music, and we want our players to truly enjoy themselves while playing our games.

Also, in terms of graphics, we have greatly improved all toolsets, all visuals and camera angles, bringing a lot of dynamism to the choreography. Every Just Dance song we play together will make you feel like you’re entering a new world. You connect with new characters and live a new story each time.

What do you and your team think about Just Dance being included in the 2023 Olympic Esports series?

MT: It’s very exciting. I think our players had the same reaction to this news – we’ve talked to some of them. We were used to running the Just Dance World Cup, which was not endorsed by any official organization, so this is a really big step. Now that we’re talking about the Olympics, I’m very excited to have that kind of recognition and endorsement.

And I am very excited to be on the jury of the Olympic Games. It is very fun. I was already on the jury for the first Just Dance World Cup. But it’s great for Just Dance and very exciting to be back in action with the support of the Olympics.

Just Dance 2024 Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 24th. For more information on Just Dance 2024 Edition, please visit justdancegame.com.

