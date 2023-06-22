Google makes it easy for students to access Adobe Express on ChromeOS





Google has announced a new integration with Adobe. This will allow schools to easily distribute the Adobe Express platform to student Chromebooks.

Adobe Express is a free, cloud-based design application that provides basic content creation tools such as graphics and video. Google hopes students and teachers will use the software to incorporate more digital art into their assignments.

I have three kids, and one of my favorite activities each year is the science fair in the gym, says John Maletis, Google’s ChromeOS VP of Products, Engineering and UX. I envision science fairs powered by Adobe Express, where experiments and projects are more immersive.

Licensing third-party apps across a fleet of student Chromebooks is typically a difficult, multi-step process that requires purchase orders, roster updates, and more. Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president of Adobe’s Creative Cloud products and services, said the system requires a lot of patience.

Adobe Express is now available directly in the Google Admin console. IT admins just need to turn this feature on to grant access to a school, grade, or class. You can also choose to pin Adobe Express to your Chromebook shelf (the Windows taskbar equivalent).

Teachers can now also assign, comment on, and grade Adobe Express projects within Google Classroom. Students can collaborate on Adobe Express projects, similar to shared Google Docs.

Although ChromeOS is well-known and widely used in the education sector, it is still an issue for some potential customers due to its incompatibility with certain popular third-party software that Windows users have access to. It is The former recently featured several new apps in the creative space, including LumaFusion in February and Google Photo Editor in March. The prototyping platform Figma has also recently become widely available for educational Chromebooks in the US and abroad. The push for better third-party support extends beyond the realm of art. Minecraft exited the early access stage on ChromeOS a few weeks ago.

Adobe Creative Cloud, the industry standard for content creation, and the software suite commonly assumed to be the realm of Windows and macOS, help build the Chromebook case for teachers who want to assign creative projects. . Conveniently for Adobe, the shelf icon can also encourage students and instructors to use Express when they might have jumped to something else.

Students can work collaboratively on creative projects. Image: Google

But Balakrishnan hopes that integration will encourage teachers to incorporate new creative elements into the curriculum.

He believes this integration is the first of many things we hope to bring to market to help teachers and students more easily combine creativity and productivity. says. For a long time we saw these as separate pillars, but more and more we began to recognize the opportunity to bring them closer together.

Malletis says he’s seen this change in the way teachers educate their students, always looking for more creative ways.

The integration was part of a series of announcements made by Google at its ISTELive 23 Edtech conference in Philadelphia. The company also announced many other features for Google Classroom, including integration with the Read Again feature, shareable links to class templates, an expanded Google for Education app hub, and data control and privacy toggles for Chromebooks. bottom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/22/23769026/google-chromeos-adobe-express-integration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos