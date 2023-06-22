FTC claims Microsoft’s deal to buy Activision should be suspended





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sought an interim injunction to temporarily block Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O). argued in court. It terminates before the government’s case against it can be heard by an administrative judge.

“Upon completion of this transaction, the combined company … will likely have the ability and incentives to deter competition in various markets related to consoles, subscription services and (gaming) clouds,” FTC attorneys said. said James Weingarten of The government’s opening arguments at an evidence hearing expected to last five days.

FTC argues that blocking Microsoft’s $69 billion merger with Activision Blizzard will require a judge until the FTC’s internal court decides whether the merger would hurt competition in the video game industry. are doing.

The FTC said the merger would give Microsoft’s Xbox video game console exclusive access to Activision’s games, putting Nintendo’s (7974.T) consoles and Sony Group’s (6758.T) PlayStation in a pinch. says it would.

“I think you’ll find that all the evidence points to that it makes sense for Xbox to bring these Activision games to as many people as possible on as many platforms as possible,” Microsoft attorney Beth Wilkinson said at the outset. He said in his defense, adding that if an injunction is issued, he certainly knows that it could lead to a three-year administrative process that voids the agreement.

The first to testify was Matt Booty, head of Microsoft’s Xbox game studio. Also testifying are Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem, and Pete Hines, group senior vice president and head of publishing at Microsoft subsidiary Bethesda Softworks.

The settlement of the US lawsuit is one of several significant antitrust battles that Microsoft and Activision have fought around the world to close the deal. Microsoft’s offer to buy the “Call of Duty” video game maker was approved by the European Union in May, but UK competition authorities blocked the deal in April.

The FTC said the deal was the largest for Microsoft and the largest in the history of the video game business, giving Microsoft “the ability and incentive to suspend or degrade Activisions content in a manner that substantially reduces competition.” It will increase,” he argued.

Microsoft said the deal would benefit gamers and game companies alike, and offered to sign a binding consent decree with the FTC to offer Call of Duty games to rivals for 10 years.

Hearings are scheduled to run until June 29, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick also scheduled as witnesses.

Reported in Washington by David Shepherdson and Chris Sanders; edited by Leslie Adler, Mark Porter, Matthew Lewis

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/ftc-argue-microsofts-deal-buy-activision-should-be-paused-2023-06-22/

