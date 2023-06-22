Apple patch exploits zero day | SC Media





Apple has patched a zero-click kernel vulnerability in the operating system software that powers iPhones, iPads, watches, and macOS computers. Apple has also released security updates for two WebKit vulnerabilities used on affected devices.

Apple’s support page on Wednesday posted details of the update. The first is a kernel vulnerability (CVE-2023-32434) that allows apps to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges on devices running iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1. Affected devices are iPhone 8 and newer. All models of iPad Pro. iPad Air 3rd generation or newer. iPad 5th generation or later. and iPad mini 5th generation or later.

Security updates have also been released for macOS Ventura, Monterey, and Big Sur to address the same vulnerability.

iOS 15.7.7 and iPadOS 15.7.7 are also susceptible to the same vulnerability (CVE-2023-32434), affecting iPhone 6s (all models). iPhone 7 (all models); iPhone SE (1st generation); iPad Air 2; iPad mini (4th generation); and iPod touch (7th generation).

According to Apple, one WebKit vulnerability (CVE-2023-32439) could allow arbitrary code execution if an affected device processes maliciously crafted web content. Security updates target iPhone 8 and later. iPad Pro (all models); iPad Air 3rd generation or newer. iPad 5th generation or later. and iPad mini 5th generation or later.

A second WebKit bug (CVE-2023-32435) similarly describes arbitrary code execution by executing web content. According to Apple, security updates have been released for Phone 6 (all models). iPhone 7 (all models); iPhone SE (1st generation); iPad Air 2; iPad mini (4th generation); and iPod touch (7th generation).

The Apple Security Updates page on CVE reports that the company is aware of reports that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released prior to iOS 15.7. .

Kaspersky Reveals Details of Spyware Targeting Apple Devices

Kaspersky researchers allegedly reported a kernel vulnerability and a second Webkit vulnerability to Apple.

On Wednesday, the cybersecurity firm released its findings of a vulnerability first revealed earlier this month. The vulnerability called out to TriangleDB, a so-called Triangulation spyware implant discovered targeting researchers at the company.

The researchers said on Kaspersky’s blog that it took them six months to investigate the exploit chain, adding: “This implant, dubbed TriangleDB, is deployed after an attacker gains root privileges on the target iOS device by exploiting a kernel vulnerability.” It is deployed in memory. This means that all traces of the implant will be lost once the device is rebooted. So when the victim reboots the device, the attacker would have to send her iMessage with the malicious attachment to reinfect the device, which would start the entire exploitation chain again. If no reboot occurs, the implant will automatically uninstall after his 30 days unless this period is extended by the attacker.

The update released on June 21st is one of several critical security updates Apple has released for its devices this year, including updates for April and May.

