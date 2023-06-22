How Google Data Policies Hinder Federal Investigations and Tech Industry Lawsuits (Exclusive)





Google has repeatedly deleted or improperly secured internal data and communications to thwart lawsuits and investigations directed at the company, according to the Tech Oversight Project, a technology-focused nonprofit focused on antitrust law. claims in a new report by

The report, first shared on Messenger, is based on legal briefs, depositions and other documents from lawsuits and federal investigations against the company. The analysis found that Google routinely deletes or blocks communications related to lawsuits against the company, interferes with data requests by federal agencies conducting investigations, and withholds other documents from those agencies. It claims to employ strategies such as He does not claim that such tactics violate the law.

The Google logo will be displayed during the Viva Technology conference on June 14, 2023 at the Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

“Google spends hundreds of millions of dollars trying to tilt laws and regulations in its favor, and when that doesn’t work, the remedy is lying and cheating to avoid liability for breaking the rules. ‘ said former chief of staff Dan Geldon. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D.M.A.) and antitrust advocates not involved in the new report. Lawmakers and judges really shouldn’t trust them at this point.”

Google declined to comment for this report. But the company has so far denied allegations of unfairly withholding information, including earlier this year when the Justice Department sought sanctions against the company for deliberately and repeatedly destroying internal chat logs.

A Google spokesperson said at the time that the company’s team had been dealing with inquiries and lawsuits in good faith for years, adding that the company had strongly refuted.[d] Department of Justice indictment. In fact, we know that in this case alone he produced over 4 million documents and submitted millions more to regulators around the world.

Correspondence deleted

The Justice Department, dating app company Match, and game company Epic each separately accused Google of using different methods to delete sensitive communications in antitrust lawsuits.

The Justice Department said Google encouraged the use of an internal chat platform that deleted chats every 24 hours, despite assuring the government that it kept all records. Ultimately, the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google in October 2020. A Technology Oversight Project report alleges that the Justice Department has systematically destroyed internal chats at Google, violating federal rules mandating retention of communications that may be relevant to litigation. It pointed out. Google strongly disagreed with the Justice Department’s allegations at the time.

This isn’t the first time Google has taken steps to keep communications out of court hands, according to the report.

Epic, along with co-plaintiff Match, alleges in February that Google instructed its employees not to engage in certain communications on platforms subject to storage, such as emails and group chats. The Justice Department made similar allegations. Even after the lawsuit against the company began, Google continued its practice of auto-deleting chats, the group said in a statement, adding that it discovered this during a meeting with the company.

Google’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement is saboteurism, and its cover-up of internal Justice Department communications and withholding evidence from Congress is insane, said Kyle, deputy executive director of the Technology Surveillance Project. Morse said. They deserve humiliation and hope the DOJ’s new merger guidelines will help curb Google’s anti-consumer behavior.

Google cooperated with a congressional investigation into antitrust issues related to big tech companies. The House Judiciary Committee said in a 2020 report that Google and his parent company Alphabet provided more than 1.1 million documents to lawmakers.

Denial of data requests

According to new analysis and reports at the time, Google has repeatedly tried to deny data requests by the Departments of Justice, Labor and others.

In one case in 2017, Google was accused of obstructing the Labor Department over an investigation into gender pay discrimination, alleging it would be too difficult and costly to provide the DOL with the requested payroll records. The department eventually sued Google for the refusal.

Google could absorb the cost as easily as a dry kitchen sponge absorbs a drop of water, DOL attorney Ian Eliasoff told The Guardian at the time.

In a separate Justice Department investigation into cryptocurrency exchanges, Google denied data requested by a search warrant and sought to hide the data abroad, according to the report.

In court filings, the Justice Department argued that Google failed to store the data required by the federal warrant, but Google said that because the data was stored overseas, the U.S. government had no liability under the Stored Communications Act. He argued that he did not have the power to seize the data. Google ultimately complied with the court order to produce the data.

Google has enormous market power and market share, the former chief of staff told Republican lawmakers who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the company. And since these lawsuits often never even see the light of day, it’s very difficult to keep up with these companies.

Withholding slip

The report also alleges that Google routinely withheld documents from plaintiffs who sued the company prior to depositions.

The Justice Department alleged that Google wrongfully withheld documents from a number of key witnesses.

In another civil lawsuit filed in 2022 by a user in federal court in San Jose, California, the company sought more than $971,000 in litigation misconduct over Google’s unlawful tracking of users in incognito mode. ordered to pay court costs. Provide evidence as part of the overall discovery process.

According to TOP’s report, the judge found that Google failed to identify relevant witnesses, additional documents and data sources in a timely manner.

For nearly two decades, tech giants like Google have eaten away at competitors as a deliberate strategy to defend their online marketplace, Morse said, but only in recent years have they come under greater scrutiny. It is said that By continuing to strengthen its monopoly power in search and online advertising, and manipulating the digital marketplace in the process, it’s no surprise that the DOJ’s Antitrust Division is investigating Google’s actions and practices.

When asked if Google’s courtroom practices were typical when it came to how big tech companies fought in court, Geldon simply answered.

Google’s behavior is particularly egregious, he said.

