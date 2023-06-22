Purdue University signs technology-focused MOU with Taiwanese university.Crack Technology and Diplomacy Institute receives Taiwanese delegation and Ambassador Bikim Hsiao





One agreement will create opportunities for academic research and workforce development in the semiconductor field, and the other will enhance technology diplomacy efforts.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – As part of an ongoing effort to help the U.S. reclaim its dominance in the semiconductor industry, Purdue University and Purdue’s Crack Technology Diplomacy Institute announced on June 15 that the world’s largest producer of Signed memorandums of understanding with two research universities in Taiwan. About the microchip. The MoU is affiliated with research universities in Taiwan, National Yangming Jiaotong University (NYCU) in Hsinchu and National Chengchi University (NCCU), a public research university in Taipei.

Purdue University President Moon Chan and CUNY President Lin Chi-Hung signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen academic research and workforce development efforts in semiconductor-related fields, including CUNY’s Semiconductor Workforce Improvement Program. The MoU includes joint research projects, student exchange and internship opportunities, and dual degree programs.

Additional Information

“Since Hobde Purdue University president partnered with National Cheng Kung University in 1953, our university has built strong ties with Taiwanese universities for 70 years,” said Mr. Jiang. “Our new partnership with New York University in the field of semiconductor education and research is another milestone in expanding student mobility, faculty collaboration, and industry co-innovation. We look forward to continuing our exchanges for many more decades.”

Purdue University President Mun Chan and Taiwan National Yang Ming Jiao Tong University President Dr. Lin Chi-hung have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on academic research and workforce development efforts in the semiconductor field. (Purdue University Photo: Vincent Walter Image Download

A second memorandum of understanding will be signed between the National Chengchi University and Purdue’s Crack Technology Diplomacy Institute. Signed by Krach Institute CEO Michelle Giuda, the purpose of the MOU is to foster international cooperation between the two organizations, upholding their shared values ​​and mission to advance freedom by driving innovation and adoption of trusted technologies. That is.

“Securing freedom will bring together high-tech, private sector know-how technical expertise, foreign policy and national security expertise from top STEM students and researchers at Purdue, New York University and NCCU in new ways. We need it,” said Giuda. “Securing freedom and securing high-tech requires integrated expertise and partnerships among public and private partners and allies, and that is why we are so excited to strengthen our partnership with Taiwan. That’s why I do.”

The ceremony comes two months after a delegation from Taiwan’s NYCU visited Purdue with a focus on enhancing cooperation between the two partners on the institutions’ semiconductor initiatives.

In April, the City of Purdue announced the formation of a Presidential Semiconductor Task Force to coordinate and lead Purdue’s efforts for innovative research and development under CHIPS for America and the Science Act. Mark Lundstrom, Chief Semiconductor Officer and Don and Carol Shiffles Distinguished Professors of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Purdue University, will lead the task force. This task force is a key component of the [email protected] initiative, which addresses talent, research and economic development.

From the left, Dr. Zhihiro Lin, president of Yang Ming Jiaotong University. Bikim Hsiao, representative of Taiwan in the United States. In a fireside chat with Keith Krach, co-founder of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy, we discuss the future of US-Taiwan cooperation. (Purdue University Photo: Rebecca Robinos) Download Image

“By leveraging the City of Purdue’s strength in advancing microelectronics technology and bringing together leading organizations around the world, we can accelerate research and innovation and secure solutions for complex production processes and supply chains. said Lundström.

The agreement was announced as part of a daylong visit to Purdue by Ambassador Bikim Hsiao, Taiwan’s representative to the United States. NYCU President Dr. Lin. Many private sector leaders such as MediaTek, Wistron and Telamon are also participating. It included a hearth chat led by Keith Krach, co-founder and chairman of the Krach Institute, talking about working together to accelerate innovation and adoption of trustworthy technology. . Afterwards, Giuda hosted an industry forum with private sector leaders from the United States and Taiwan on the importance of public-private partnerships to ensure that high tech is developed responsibly.

“When democracies come together, we can double our power to advance freedom and prosperity. It is also the basis for strengthening the relationship between the two countries,” Xiao said. “I am grateful to President Moon Chang and Chairman Keith Clack for hosting me and the Taiwanese delegation at Purdue’s Clack Institute of Technology Diplomacy, and to see the results of the NCCU-Crack Institute and NYCU-Purdue partnership. I am thrilled to be able to” during my visit. ”

“These agreements will greatly strengthen US-Taiwan relations, promote technological innovation, and strengthen Taiwan’s international partnership,” said Crack. Our expanded partnership accelerates trustworthy technology and enhances freedom for all of us. ”

The Taiwanese delegation continued its visit to Indiana, including meeting with Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers in Indianapolis.

