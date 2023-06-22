Exploring Build to Scale Programs: Funding Opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Technology-Driven Startups | Corman, Jackson & Krantz LLP





On June 1, the Bureau of Economic Development’s Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIE) within the U.S. Department of Commerce began the application process for its Build to Scale (B2S) program. The program empowers entrepreneurs and technology-driven startups and provides funding opportunities aimed at driving economic growth in the region. The program is part of a series of funding opportunities announced by EDA this summer, including the Tech Hubs Phase 1 Funding Opportunity Announcement published on May 12. This article covers these specific his OIE opportunities at the federal level and is the first in a series of his KJK articles on regional innovation incentives available to venture capital and start-ups in Northeast Ohio. functions as

Build program for scale

OIE’s Build to Scale program is authorized under Section 27 of the Stevenson-Weidler Innovation Act of 1980 and is funded annually by Congressional expenditures. The program, which received $50 million in the Consolidated Appropriations Act for fiscal 2023, is making targeted investments to increase the region’s ability to support early-stage technology startups in particular.

The OIE prioritized two competitive initiatives in its B2S program this year: the Venture Challenge and the Capital Challenge.

Venture challenge

The Venture Challenge aims to advance the local innovation ecosystem by granting grants to intermediary venture organizations such as accelerators, universities, local governments, and nonprofits that support start-ups. An organization can apply for funding at one of three levels:

Ignite (up to $300,000 available during performance period) Build (up to $750,000 available) Scale (up to $2,000,000 available)

OIE funding opportunity notifications may focus Ignite applicants on establishing partnerships across industries and sectors, and Build applicants on “trying solutions to proven problems” said it is possible. [regional innovation] Need or implement a proven solution in a new region. For example, focusing on promising technology areas that could create significant new jobs in the region and attract significant funding is likely to provide a competitive basis for applications. The expected payback period for the grant is approximately 18-24 months. Applicants must provide evidence of increasing venture programs within the region over a proven period and creating sustainable added value to the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Past winners of Ohio’s Venture Challenge awards include Rev1 Ventures (a Columbus-based VC fund), Ohio Aerospace Institute, Cleveland State University, and the Cincinnati US Regional Chamber of Commerce. Ohio’s technology-based economic development community has a robust ecosystem to help early-stage companies move to the next level, building new industry potential with small pre-seed and seed investments nationwide We have built a remarkable track record. These funded technology advancement programs are directly connected not only to the private investment community, but also to many state-funded programs (such as Ohio’s Third Frontier) that have joint missions.

capital challenge

The Capital Challenge seeks to increase venture capital funding for new growth investment funds, especially those that deploy capital within a community, region or local industry. The program supports equity-based investments and investments that “drive the growth of technology clusters in the region.” Fund applications that finance startups rather than equity investments will not be considered.

Organizations can apply for Capital Challenge funding at two levels: Forms (up to $400,000 over performance period) and Deployments (up to $750,000 over performance period). Notification of a funding opportunity requires that the Capital Challenge form applicant identify and connect investors with other equity-based sources of capital, conduct due diligence to build the ability to close venture investment deals, and achieve , the ability and commitment to measure and evaluate must be demonstrated. Share data that support agreed benefits. In contrast, deployment applicants “raise or deploy equity-based capital within a regional technology cluster” and “found it on an investment theory that clearly supports and fosters the growth of the regional technology cluster and its entrepreneurial spirit.” We need to deploy our investment capital to technology startups.”

Past Capital Challenge winners include the Cleveland Water Alliance, which established the Freshwater Economic Seed Fund in 2023.

All Build to Scale grant programs listed above require a one-to-one match with your organization. Since most of Ohio’s existing state-funded programs already require one-to-one matching, the ecosystem has developed both an understanding and willingness to bring in additional funding on top of funding from the public sector. increase. For example, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants are an excellent source of funding that fits into national funding programs (as long as the timing and amount of funding is consistent). Similarly, other regional funders (e.g., Innovation Fund America) have developed strategies to attract direct private funding comparable to public sector funding, and in some cases, recipients raise or generate We may truncate the prize funds to match the capital we invest.

Application deadline is July 28th

Applications for both the Venture Challenge and Capital Challenge are open until July 28th.

