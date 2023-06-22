Microsoft, US regulators go to court. A $69 billion deal.Could change the shape of video games





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Microsoft on Thursday pledged $69 billion to video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal confrontation with US regulators reshaping entertainment larger than the film and music industries combined. Attempt to obtain permission to complete the acquisition.

The battle is a combination of Microsoft’s ambitions to expand video game influence beyond the Xbox console and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to thwart a deal it claims stifles competition and innovation to the detriment of consumers. will compete with the company’s bid.

This is the latest development in a deal announced 17 months ago. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will both speak at some point during a five-day hearing in San Francisco before U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey, which ends on June 29. I plan to testify in

An FTC attorney told experts and CEO of Sony, maker of the industry-leading PlayStation video game console, why Microsoft would take an unfair advantage if the merger of the Xbox franchise and Activision acquisition was allowed. I’m going to ask you to show me what you get. It owns popular video game titles such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

After all the evidence and arguments are presented, Mr. Corey will decide whether to grant the FTC’s request for a court order to suspend the transaction pending a more thorough administrative trial scheduled to begin in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2. become. Judges are not expected to rule until after Independence Day.

If Corey refuses to issue an injunction, Microsoft could move to close the deal before the July 18 deadline and avoid $3 billion in penalties.

The controversy over the deal puts the spotlight on the growing importance of video games. Video games have already garnered an estimated audience of about 3 billion people worldwide, who spend at least some of their time on consoles, personal computers, or, increasingly, games. ,smartphone. The market is expected to grow to 4.5 billion people by 2030.

All of these gamers are willing to pay $70 or more to own a high-profile title like Call of Duty, and have ongoing subscriptions to services like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, Amazon’s Luna, and Nvidas GeForce. You can also fork the continuous flow of .

Microsoft is framing its proposed partnership with Activision as a way to compete with Sony’s much larger market share, the PlayStation, while offering new benefits to video game players. Microsoft, among other things, cites his 10-year commitment to making Call of Duty available on the Nintendo Switch console, and his intention to strike a 10-year deal similar to PlayStation’s, suggesting that video gamers will have even more to do with the company’s consoles. It claims to give you access to many games. Xbox subscription service.

The FTC said the deal was already one of the richest companies in the world thanks to the personal computer software empire that the U.S. Department of Justice sought to dismantle more than 20 years ago in a groundbreaking antitrust lawsuit. He argued that it would give too much power to The regulator is also phasing out the most popular video games exclusively for its own Xbox console and subscription service, based on Microsoft’s treatment of titles after its acquisition of video game maker ZeniMax Media in 2021. claims to be unreliable.

The hearing also saw the FTC become big under Chairman Lina Khan, who has outspokenly argued that U.S. regulators were too lenient in past deals that have contributed to the increased power of companies such as Amazon and Google. It will be another test of our increased oversight of tech. and facebook. The legal battle with Microsoft comes six months after the FTC sued Facebook owner Meta Platforms in a Silicon Valley court in an attempt to block its acquisition of the virtual reality fitness company, but was rejected by a judge. woke up.

The FTC could face the challenge of convincing Corey to block a deal with Activision. The judge had previously expressed skepticism about the need to block the takeover when he dismissed a lawsuit filed by a gamer group seeking an injunction in March.

Like current regulators, gamers argued Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision would stifle competition and limit consumer choice. The two companies later filed an amended lawsuit, but Corey denied an injunction to block the deal in May.

Another major regulator, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, is also taking action to block a Microsoft takeover.

But European regulators representing 27 countries last month approved the deal contingent on Microsoft making several commitments aimed at boosting competition in the cloud-based gaming market. Many other countries have also approved it, including China, Japan, Brazil and South Korea.

Microsoft has lashed out at the looming UK regulator with an appeal of the decision, and has also voiced strong opposition to UK government officials.

AP Technology writer Matt OBrien contributed to this article.

