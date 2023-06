iPhones are stupid, obsessed with Pixels in Google’s latest ad campaign

Google has found a fun new way to take on Apple with an ad campaign for Pixel phones that straddles the line between cute and offensive. Under the campaign name “Best Phones Forever,” the search giant released five videos depicting sitcom-like exchanges between anthropomorphic versions of the Pixel 7 Pro and an iPhone Pro of sorts. And apparently the phones are going to bone each other?

Google touts this as what happens when two phones end their rivalry and start becoming friends, but the campaign is mostly focused on astrophotography, security and Apple’s foldable phone. It highlights the iPhone’s obvious shortcomings compared to Pixel phones, such as the lack of devices. The iPhone is basically portrayed as an outdated, inexperienced idiot in every video. It’s similar to Apple’s iconic “Get a Mac” campaign, but for mobile phones. And weird, robotic sexual tension.

Each video follows a similar format. iPhone and Pixel characters participate in a variety of activities together, such as stargazing, sunset viewing, and trips to the beach (with or without dates). Then one of two things will happen:

The first is that the iPhone is saying adorable and silly things to portray its inferiority to Pixel devices (you know, it’s the night sky. It says look at the stars after turning on the flash to get a good picture). A nod to longstanding complaints about battery life on older iPhone models. Two, somber music pours in and the iPhone begins to confess its jealousy over many of his Pixel 7 Pro’s features. When I was your age, people used to show me off to their friends, iPhone laments in videos on Googles Plateau. It can do astrophotography mode, call assist, 30x zoom, and many other things I may never be able to do. And die again.

Throughout, the iPhone is a lyrical representation of how awesome the Pixel is, with plenty of weird and cute moments. The beach-themed ad required the Pixel to climb on top of the iPhone to save a life (i.e. the phone enables battery sharing to charge the iPhone), but at some point the Pixel Fold replaces Pixel 7 Pro. It’s that the character can flash her iPhone to open up a display that’s as brightly lit as her sexy trench coat.

Teasing Apple is a proven technique in marketing campaigns at this time. Samsung has pushed for this in the past, with particular success in 2017’s “Growing Up” ad. Google’s decision to disparage the iPhone with a witty, lighthearted tease also seems to have worked in favor of the search giant’s response to these ads across YouTube. So far, Twitter and his TikTok have been overwhelmingly positive. Sure, it’s a little creepy, but the humor works, and it’s certainly memorable with its Lovers’ Enemies vibe, but I’m not sure what fanfiction category AO3 should put this in. don’t understand.

