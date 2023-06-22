Deloitte’s Peter Mikka Discusses Healthtech Investment Trends Report





Investing in health tech in Houston and across the country begins in 2021. Despite a dip in funding in 2022, the sector has lost little of its luster. In fact, it continues to attract investor attention as it evolves into a more mature and equally exciting market.

Health tech is especially active in Houston. A strong life sciences ecosystem, Houston is home to the world’s largest medical research complex, the Texas Medical Center. This ecosystem will be further enhanced with the completion of his TMC’s Helix Park, a 37-acre life sciences campus, later this year. Combine this with analysis that suggests Houston is his third fastest growing tech ecosystem in the nation, with a promising future.

According to Tracxn, Houston is currently home to 339 healthtech startups, ranging from companies that build apps that track cognitive health to companies that provide chronic disease management solutions. Efforts are being made to increase the depth and breadth of the For example, Texas Medical Center Innovation helps health tech start-ups launch and build relationships with the state’s medical community. And Houston Methodist has announced plans to build a Digital Health Technology Hub in Aeon, a tech-focused office and collaboration space that will serve as an anchor for Houston’s Innovation District.

Deloitte recently released a new Healthtech Investment Trends report based on data analysis of venture capital deals in the healthtech space and interviews with investors and startup executives. The findings point to some key changes impacting the health tech company and startup scene, both here in Houston and across the country. That is, changes are occurring in three separate areas: where investors are focusing, the types of health challenges startups are tackling, and the building of new business models for health tech companies.

Investors want stability. Nationally, funding for healthtech startups fell by 30% from $39.3 billion in 2021 to $27.5 billion in 2022. Sure, a 30% drop in anything could cause some concern, but it shows investors are pouring more money into older, more established companies, and we’re looking to see 2022. late-stage companies received 75% of the investment, not growth companies. In Houston, total startup funding in Q1 2023 reached $106 million across five deals, with health tech startups making up 20% of the pie and averaging $21.2 million per deal. rice field.

Startup refocus. Health tech entrepreneurs are moving away from telemedicine and general mental health and into specific mental health areas, such as targeting specific populations such as older adults and women. Health equity is paramount, with both diverse founders and solutions for diverse communities gaining traction. Companies that offer back-office efficiencies to healthcare providers are also attracting investor interest.

Business models change. News here: platform migration and out of the pipeline. Many traditional companies use a pipeline model. They create and deliver products to end users and are responsible for manufacturing, marketing and distribution along the way. Platform models work a little differently. After creating products, we will establish a network of users and partners, exchange information and resources, and work together to provide products and services to end users.

According to Deloitte’s analysis of the Pitchbook Healthtech Funding Database, 8 of the top 10 late-stage companies funded in 2022 will use this platform model, meaning investors will You seem to like the platform. A platform ecosystem could also be the way our healthcare system can transform from a reactive one to one focused on prevention and wellness.

Several factors may further shape this evolution of health technology in the near future. Macroeconomics, for example, may place more emphasis on unit economics in startups. Startups that previously sold services to employers may increasingly look to the healthcare system as a potential customer. No matter what the future holds, healthtech will remain a strong sector to attract investors.

Peter Micca is an audit and assurance partner and national medical technology leader at Deloitte & Touche LLP, a business consulting firm with offices in Houston.

