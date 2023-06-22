Battersea Power Station New Store, Apple Battersea’s New Modular Design Approach





Apple’s newest store in the heart of the Battersea Power Station Turbine Hall has opened to the public. This will be his first Apple store in Europe to integrate a new modular design approach, building on previous joint ventures between Apple and Foster + Partners and featuring inclusive, innovative and sustainable design enhancements. .

The store’s opening coincides with the completion of Apple’s new London office at Battersea Power Station. Foster + Partners’ design literally breathes new life into the heart of a former coal-fired power plant, transforming it into his 21st century workspace that excites all the senses.

Foster + Partners Studio Head Stefan Behling said: This is a new design approach for more accessible neighborhood stores serving local communities. Inherently flexible and easy to install, dismantle and reuse, the new sustainable system can be replicated anywhere in the world. We are proud to open the first European store of its kind at the iconic Battersea Power Station, just a stone’s throw from our London studios.

A prefabricated solid wood boulevard is an integral part of the new system. These modular spaces are designed to accommodate thematic avenue bays and counter-based services within a universal framework. The design includes an Apple Pickup station and reintroduces the Genius Bar with a reimagined counter for face-to-face conversations during live tech and hardware support. It also features an all-new customer experience area where visitors can try out the device and customize it to their needs. The system employs an energy-efficient displacement air strategy that delivers conditioned air to the base of the walkways to create a comfortable environment for staff and visitors.

The new system can be easily modified, repaired and reassembled to meet future needs to extend store life and reduce carbon footprint without significant intervention. The system also reduces petrochemicals and carbon-intensive substances. The uniquely designed ceiling is made of biogenic acoustic baffles, minimizing reliance on metal. Bio-resin terrazzo flooring, on the other hand, is made of biopolymers, reducing the need for chemical resins. These measures reduce both the store’s operating energy consumption and the energy associated with construction. Apple Battersea is powered by his 100% renewable energy and, like all his Apple retail stores, is carbon neutral.

The system is based on universal design principles and creates a welcoming space where everyone is welcome. We offer a variety of table and seat heights, as well as access routes that allow wheelchair users to move more space. For hearing aid users, the store offers portable hearing loops for use anywhere and an additional terrestrial version on the Today at Apple table, eliminating the need for users to self-identify.

The new store at Battersea Power Station is quintessential Apple while respecting the Grade II* listed historic landmark. His four brick pillars in the center have been preserved, adding to the character of the space. A system material palette of wood, terrazzo and exposed metal harmonizes with a heritage-driven approach to large-scale redevelopment projects. A glass-fronted storefront with a bronze frame blends in with the adjacent retail outlets in Turbine Hall.

The design carefully balances historic and contemporary elements, creating a space that celebrates the building’s industrial past while incorporating future innovations.

