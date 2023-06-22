Emerging CFOs: Maintaining a growth mindset amid economic turmoil





McKinsey Senior Partner Ishaan Seth elaborated on the key role of the CFO role with a very simple question: “What is your growth story?”

He sees the CFO’s role as being able to explain what it takes to double the company’s value in five years and double its market capitalization, Seth said Wednesday in Fortune’s virtual conversation “Emerging.” CFO: Sustaining Growth.” Thinking in the midst of economic upheaval.

What are the key steps to doubling the size of your company in half a year? What role does organic growth play in increasing revenue? What about M&A and divestitures? What about innovation and resource allocation? These questions are core to how CFOs can outline clear value creation themes, Seth said, which also requires board and investor buy-in. said there is.

This is an environment where we are all very focused on growth, Seth said. CFOs and CEOs have been very focused on growth.

Founded in 2004, Elf Beauty had no problem growing. For the 17th straight quarter, both companies posted net sales growth, doubling the beauty maker’s market share in the process.

Mandy Fields, CFO of elf Beauty, attributes the gain to several factors. Over the past four years, marketing investments have increased from her 7% of net sales to her 22% in the most recent fiscal year. And elven beauty is not afraid to take risks. TikTok joined TikTok in 2019, before many brands felt comfortable investing in the platform’s surge in popularity, especially among younger users. After the pandemic, other brands entered the market, but Elf Beauty had a first-mover advantage.

Fields said he’s not afraid to take risks and has a track record of tremendous growth here at Elves.

At Adobe, recent acquisitions are meant to complement the business, including the $1.3 billion deal for software maker Frame.io and the $1.5 billion acquisition of workflow startup Workfront. However, organic growth remains the biggest driver of earnings.

“Innovation is at the core of who we are as a company,” Adobe CFO Dan Dern said. It’s built into our DNA. We are consistently reinventing the company Maintaining the status quo is not Adobe’s business strategy.

He said the Adobe team is a big user of its own products, which helps the Photoshop maker’s innovation pipeline to better serve its customers. Dern said internally it’s clear what to innovate and grow organically, and how to complement it with inorganic growth in a smart way.

Seth said CFOs typically have an arsenal at their disposal to control and measure expenses, but creating the right incentives for growth can be more difficult. Many companies don’t have clear terminology for how to measure it. In Adobe’s example, organic versus inorganic growth is one of his ways of thinking about growth. Other considerations include customer lifetime value and return on investment in technology spending.

The natural question, Seth said, is how a CFO can create the same level of capability and strength to support a growth strategy.

Shihao Hu, chief financial officer of TD Bank, said macro trends were good for banks as the US Federal Reserve steadily raised interest rates. In that temperate climate, TD has worked to generate as much growth as possible, but Hu added cautiously that it cannot always rely on the macro environment.

New products to attract customers include TD Clear, a subscription-based credit card, and TD FlexPay, which allows users to skip a payment once a year and automatically refund the first late fee each year. I’m here.

The company continues to innovate its products to attract new customers to TD, so it can continue to grow its customer base and grow in a less favorable environment from an interest rate perspective, Hu said.

For Hu, the coming-of-age story contains two stories. Organizational growth comes from first setting a strategy and sharing it with managers to ensure that growth mindset is communicated to TDs on various teams. The second is professional growth, Hu said, with TD having study days to teach employees how to tell their stories better, such as using numbers to increase the credibility of their stories.

Seth said a CFO’s growth mindset should be centered around three ideas. It’s about growing the core business the company is working on, adding adjacent products and segments, and creating truly new breakout businesses to drive growth. It’s easy for companies to focus on just one, but a true growth mindset is for him to focus on all three.

He added that McKinsey surveyed about 2,000 publicly traded companies to see how they performed relative to their peers over the past 20 years, and that five variables are driving their growth. The dynamics of resource allocation and its investments, mergers and acquisitions, productivity and efficiency, innovation and margin expansion.

It all starts with a team, and the Elves have a motto of “one team, one dream,” Fields said. She explained that all employees are given stock in the company each year. We all want to see the company grow, she added.

The Fields team goes offsite each summer to ask where the company wants to be in three years and how it plans to reach that goal. They review those goals annually.

Fields said this is an opportunity for inspiration, imagination and possibility to come together. We have experienced this tremendous growth, but we still have a lot ahead of us.

Dern said the growth mindset is about pushing constructively and setting a sweet spot where teams stretch to achieve more than they thought possible. .

Great ideas can come from anywhere, Dern said, and our job as leaders is to bring these ideas to the surface and bring them to the table and make them part of the conversation.

