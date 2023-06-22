From the daily grind of city finances to the story of full-time pro-gravel cyclist Maddy Knott





Vesijurvi’s waves lapped quietly, seagulls screeching behind Maddie Nat, who had a big smile on her race bike right next to the Lahti sign. We were out on a gravel ride together and were about to climb some of the first routes of the FNLD GRVL Lakes that Muddy was going to race the next day. Our recce also had the perfect opportunity for Maddy to find out how he became a full-time Gravel rider for the Collective.

take the gravel road

I had already met Maddie at various gravel events before meeting to shoot a video together in my native Finland. Her first gravel race was in Scotland and she passed me on gravel roads in Dumfries and Galloway. The race was the Raiders her gravel, three-day stage her race and Maddie was confident she finished second (missing out on the podium as usual).

Well, I had the chance to hear how Maddy got to where she is today as we navigated winding Finnish ski trails.

The beginning of Maddie’s gravel story takes us back to Scotland. A few years ago she raced on the Isle of Arran in Grinduro, a race she kind of hates, but kind of loves. She managed to secure her podium spot, win her saddle and buy her bike for it.

Madi was riding on a mix of gravel and road during the Covid-19 pandemic, but a group of friends inspired her to go off-road. In 2022 she joined her racing team and competed in her first UCI Gravel World Championship race. By the end of 2022, she realized she simply didn’t like racing on public roads, so she transitioned to full-time gravel.

For 2023, Maddie has signed up as part of the Ribble Collective, a group of “privateer” bike racers.

Leaving Square Mile behind

Making cycling a full-time career wasn’t always in mind for Maddie. She’s a 25-year-old living in London with a master’s degree in finance, but after living in London for half a year, she realized that a sedentary life wasn’t for her.

I sat at a desk for at least 12 hours a day. I hated it, and it made me unhappy, she says.

Maddie currently races for the Ribble Collective alongside 10 other multidisciplinary riders. Being a privateer means Maddie has the support of several different brands she’s connected with. Her Ribble Gravel SL Pro is outfitted with different wheels and tires than the rest of her Collective riders, but the team says the mix of sponsors makes it an interesting group to join. she says.

Life in the private army is pretty busy. This year Madi has already competed in Battle on the Beach, Traka 360, UCI gravel race Grarock, Unbound and FNLD GRVL. At the time of writing she is attending her gravel race in Kenya migration. The race is a grueling off-road epic covering 650km and 8,000m of climbs.

The race in Kenya is part of the Gravel Earth Series, which ends in Spain in September. Before that, Madi still plans to race in Sweden and Iceland. Although her racing season is travel-heavy and always has its ups and downs, Maddie enjoys her nomadic life very much, she says.

I am a very gentle traveler. The fact that he’s going to three different continents for the races this month is pretty cool.

“I usually organize everything myself [for my travel] That’s a lot of logistics. I’m good at AirBnb. His AirBnb here has a sauna. – and navigate SkyScanner. Just build these skills as a privateer. ”

How does the FNLD GRVL compare to the US gravel scene?

As Maddie said, she saw more gravel in a few weeks than most of us could manage in a lifetime. Her recent unbound gravel race in Kansas, USA, got a lot of media attention, not just because of her peanut butter mud her section that ruined the race for many riders, but Maddie did well though.

Mud is something that does not exist in Finland and made for a very different experience.

American gravel and Finnish gravel, it couldn’t be more different.Sometimes I swear I walked 20 kilometers straight [at Unbound Gravel]And I could see far ahead. I have to say it was pretty unforgiving. It wasn’t the most exciting gravel. I felt that it was quite difficult in terms of power.

“Here you can also freewheel because of the ferocity. It’s a little more exciting and fun.”

While driving through the forests of Finland, Madi was struck by the tranquility of the area and even claimed that the place would make a great summer training camp location. Because it hardly gets dark in Finland during the height of summer.

future

During our recce ride, Maddy won her age category at Saturday’s 77km race, saying Finnish gravel was her better gravel. A podium finish at a race with many of the world’s most hardcore gravel riders is a given, and Maddie is fast becoming part of that group.

The passion Maddie has for her job is palpable and I hope it can inspire others to get into gravel riding and racing. The speed of her bike contributed to my ambition to take training a little more seriously.

You can follow Maddie on Instagram and YouTube channel.

Click here for more information on the Ribble Collective. Click here for more information on the Ribble Gravel SL Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://road.cc/content/feature/city-finance-gravel-pro-maddy-nutts-story-302051 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos