Helping states get their HAF portals up and running quickly





Agencies at all levels of government are turning to technology to scale up efforts, respond quickly, and deliver critical services to their communities. When $10 billion is allocated to the Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF) as part of the 2021 American Relief Plans Act (ARPA), local state agencies will help homeowners pay for mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and utility bills. had to act quickly to avoid the loss of All funds had to be distributed safely, and the burden of that distribution fell directly on the states. With the well-being of families and communities at stake, states needed to quickly roll out the HAF Portal to reach voters in need.

meet the needs

To implement technology solutions to provide efficient case adjudication and distribute funds, states must work with trusted vendors. Each state has resources with the technology capabilities and experience to set up programs, define eligibility criteria, develop application processes, establish admissions and case management infrastructure, and produce reports to measure program effectiveness. I need it. The success of your program depends on:

Easy and fast to set up and deploy

Security and anti-fraud strength

Flexibility with policy changes

automation options

Ability to scale as needed

Google Cloud partner Speridian responded quickly, confirming that the FedRAMP-authorized CaseXellence platform could meet HAF’s specific needs. Her five states – Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Indiana and Arizona – have selected the CaseXellence Financial Aid Management System (FAMS) to provide financial assistance programs. In all five states, customer-facing portals went live within 45 days of project initiation and first payments were distributed within three days of application approval.

Flexible and scalable base for advanced solutions

Choosing CaseXellence for its HAF platform has brought several benefits to the state. The FAMS module was flexible enough to meet the needs of ARPA as a whole without ignoring the individual needs of each state. With hundreds of thousands of people applying for aid, the platform had to expand. We addressed this by combining core Google Cloud serverless technologies such as Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Firebase, Google Translate, Cloud SQL, BigQuery, and Looker.

The CaseXellence platform’s low-code workflows and automation tools have enabled the state to set up, change, and manage processes as needs change. Application receipt, case processing, counseling, eligibility and verification, payment disbursement, user management, business rules, workflow engine, document management and reporting can also be tailored to each state.

CaseXellence works fully with BigQuery and Looker to provide government agencies with key program performance indicators and produce reports that meet state and federal mandates. This data also allows us to predict how the response to the program will fluctuate with policy changes.

An experience tailored for everyone

Speridan and the states it serves have been committed to customized programs and support to their communities. Homeowners could apply for the program online and via mobile devices. Automated delinquency checks have streamlined collaboration with government agencies and reduced application processing time.

Caseworkers and counselors can review your application and expedite a ruling. I was able to communicate with applicants not only through the portal, but also through mobile devices. Program managers can submit federal and state reports using data from the platform’s easy-to-use reporting and analytics features. On average, Speridan’s five states were able to expend up to 68% of the funds in her first 12 months.

Each state’s HAF program demonstrates how a customized approach can have a significant impact on program outcomes. Case management and business process management applications are critical to the success of state and local government mission-critical initiatives. Speridian helps states limit fraud, create positive impact in their programs, and ensure their communities are well supported.

For more information on the Speridian CaseXellence Platform, please visit the Platform page. Have a project in mind? Contact the Google Cloud State and Local Government team today.

