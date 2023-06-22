



Nearly half a million residents lost power over the past week as severe weather continued across eastern Texas and northern Louisiana.

The storm devastated the community of Ark-La-Tex and, as it hit just as northwestern Louisiana was already celebrating Juneteenth, Father’s Day, the Great Texas Balloon Race, and a variety of competitions and sporting events, the town was devastated. There was an urgent need to accommodate a public utility professional visiting help. With nowhere to stay, the Louisiana Tech University opened its dormitories to host hundreds of SWEPCO and utility professionals working to restore energy to Northern Louisiana.

These professionals include linemen and tree workers that SWEPCO needed to find accommodation after area hotels were full or power outages. Swepco’s director of customer service and marketing, Paul Platt, contacted Dr. Donna Johnson, deputy chief innovation officer at Louisiana Tech Innovative Enterprises, to ask if dorm space was available. .

Pratt thanked Louisiana Tech and five other campuses and facilities for the quick response and warm hospitality they were able to provide to the hundreds of line workers and support personnel who worked long hours to get the lights back on for their customers. said that We are doing everything we can to ensure a prompt response while keeping our employees safe. Having a safe and comfortable place to rest for linemen working 16 hours a day is a big plus.

Johnson contacted Casey Ingram, Director of Housing and Summer Camps at Louisiana Tech University, to reach out to her team and encourage them to provide these workers with dorm rooms for the duration of their shift. Bill Davis, assistant police chief of the Louisiana Tech Police Department, advocated having a safe spot to park dozens of bucket trucks and vehicles.

Finding ways to support partners and communities is a core function of the Louisiana Tech Innovation Enterprise, Johnson said. The campus of the Institute of Technology was badly damaged by a tornado in 2019, and he is no stranger to disaster recovery, so when SWEPCO called about the need for accommodation, the campus was quick to respond.

Louisiana Tech University and SWEPCO have a long-standing relationship aimed at finding opportunities to support local talent development and energy resilience. Bringing public facilities professionals onto campus is another small way Tech and SWEPCO are working together as partners to support the Northern Louisiana region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latech.edu/2023/06/22/louisiana-tech-host-swepco-after-severe-weather-wrecks-north-louisiana/

