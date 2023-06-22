Google Helps Establish Cyber ​​Security Clinic With $20 Million Donation





WASHINGTON (AP) Free medical and legal aid clinics, where college students and their teachers learn more about their profession while helping their communities, are now commonplace. Google wants to add the Cyber ​​Security Clinic to that list.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday pledged $20 million to support and expand the Cybersecurity Clinics Consortium, opening thousands of students to potential careers in cybersecurity. As well as making introductions, he helped protect small government agencies, local hospitals, and nonprofits from hacking.

The new effort addresses both a 38% increase in the number of cyberattacks globally in 2022 and a shortage of trained candidates to stop cyberattacks, Pichai said. Stated.

Just as technology creates new threats, technology can help combat them, Pichai said announcing the effort at Google’s Washington office. Security was very important to the work I did early in my career at Google, including when building the Chrome browser. AI is now at the core of everything we do, and AI’s current inflection point is helping us take our efforts to the next level.

The tech giant launched the Google Cybersecurity Certification Program last month to help prepare people for entry-level cybersecurity jobs. It also partnered with the University of New York on a research program that creates learning and career opportunities across the cybersecurity field.

Ensuring the protection of both the consumer and business services we provide is fundamental to our company and why we treat it that way, Pichai said in an interview after the announcement by The Associated Press. told to We have long built security from the ground up and trained to innovate and stay ahead.

Google’s announcement received support from members of Congress on both sides. California Republican Rep. Jay Obanolte said addressing cyber threats is essential to the country’s economic competitiveness and national security. He added that China is likely to produce twice as many Ph.D.s in computer science as the United States this year.

To reverse this trend, he said, students need to be encouraged to pursue careers in areas such as cybersecurity. We all have to embrace the idea of ​​becoming lifelong learners. ”

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro said Google’s efforts will help democratize cybersecurity and increase job opportunities and protections for people outside of Silicon Valley.

Small businesses can literally lose hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, Castro said. “He is grateful to Google for their efforts to help grow the workforce needed for everything from securing critical community infrastructure to strengthening national security.

Pichai said there are now more than 650,000 cybersecurity job vacancies and a diverse workforce is needed to address the issue. We have seen situations like this in the past when we went to the community and opened data centers in rural communities, he said. Sparks occur. It inspires more people…these are the catalytic moments.

Justin Steele, director of Google.org, the company’s philanthropic arm, said the effort was appealing to his team because it seeks projects where funding can create change on multiple levels. Stated.

It’s a challenge, Steele said. But there are big opportunities here.

Steele anticipates that the cybersecurity clinic will allow students to help small organizations that don’t have their own technology departments implement threat assessments and defenses.

These students will gain hands-on experience, Steele said, which will increase the marketability of all open jobs in the cybersecurity field. Training these students will help diversify the field of cybersecurity and protect America’s critical infrastructure.

Ann Cleveland, executive director of the Long-Term Cybersecurity Center at the University of California, Berkeley, said the clinic will help organizations overcome their nihilism about dealing with hackers. Many groups believe that nothing can be done against state-sponsored hackers and ransomware attacks, but clinics can offer low-level solutions that can counter many threats.

Cleveland said students really help organizations overcome 80-90% of their problems and develop a more resilient attitude, and the Cybersecurity Clinics Consortium wants to have clinics in every state by 2030. He added that he was thinking

Mark Lupo, coordinator of the University of Georgia Clinic known as CyberArch, said demand for clinic services continues to grow as more and more data is at risk. As a society, we’ve continued to put more sensitive information online, and that vulnerability has only grown, he said. Malicious attackers understand that sensitive data can be monetized, but at some point in the past it was unthinkable. They will be drawn there because the money is there.

So cybersecurity and full participation will be an issue, said Cleveland, co-chair of the consortium executive committee. She said the donation from Google.org will not only help the consortium establish new clinics, but also provide mentorship to the students who staff the clinics.

Funding is very important, especially for smaller universities and colleges and some institutions that support minorities, she said. And I think it will be transformative in terms of making other higher education institutions aware of the opportunity to host her clinic in cybersecurity.

Kevin Harris, program chair of Stillman College’s School of Computational and Information Sciences, is the first member of a consortium at a historic black university to apply for a grant from Google.org to expand its cybersecurity clinic. said he was ready to do so. Or university.

Harris said he is still working to make the area more inclusive. Given the unmet demand of over 700,000 jobs, shouldn’t everyone be able to take advantage of the opportunity, wherever they live?

AP coverage of charities and non-profits is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and supported through partnerships between AP and The Conversation US. AP is solely responsible for this content. For coverage of all AP philanthropy, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

