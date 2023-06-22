5 takeaways on digital innovation from top Walmart execs





As Walmart increasingly focuses on digital innovation, the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Investor Relations explores how supply chain automation, in-store technology and renovations are impacting labor, sales and consumer behavior. I outlined how it is having an impact.

John David Rainey, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Stephanie Wisink, Executive Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, at Evercore, an investment banking advisory firm, on June 14. conference, shared details about the mass retailer’s efforts.

Customers who have had a very good e-commerce experience are more likely to return, Mr. Laney said, noting that as they become accustomed to the online experience of grocery shopping, they will mix more general items in their carts. Wisink said digital upgrades in supply chains and stores are changing the way employees work, according to the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference Seeking Alpha transcript.

Investment in supply chain and store technology

Rainey said Walmart is investing heavily in its supply chain as it seeks to make its stores more efficient through the use of micro-fulfillment centers and automated storage and retrieval systems within facilities.

In October, the retailer announced plans to acquire MFC developer Alert Innovation for an undisclosed amount. Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon said at a conference in December that Walmart is working with four different partners on four types of fulfillment centers and store-level fulfillment. said there is. McMillon said Walmart is also working to install automated storage and retrieval systems in existing fulfillment centers.

These efforts to build an automated supply chain have significantly improved supply chain efficiency, allowing us to better serve our customers, reduce wait times, and increase the accuracy of what we select for our baskets. rice field. Rainey said during the Evercore event that consumer behavior continues to shift towards recognizing it as a very convenient process.

In 2020, Walmart partnered with self-driving car company Cruise to deliver groceries.

walmart offer

Walmart expects its fulfillment unit economics to improve by about 20% in about five years as retailers complete their supply chain transformation.

About 65% of our stores will be served by automation, Laney said. This provides a better experience and a more aligned experience with your customers, which also lowers your unit price.

While the company focuses on supply chain technology, its investment in electronic shelf labels has helped employees work longer hours, Rainey said.

The company recently revealed at Associates Week that some refurbished stores have seen sales increase by as much as 20% after the renovations were completed, Rainey said, adding that the refurbished stores include improved waypoint search, signage, and more. , including the expansion of the width of the aisles. There are displays all around the apparel, more brands that retailers don’t normally carry, and an overall different look and feel.

This has been seen historically, says Laney, where refurbishments can increase sales only slightly, but can also reduce sales as the newness wears off over time.Uplift seen around here [remodel effort] Much higher than what we have seen so far.

“We expect it to decline again over time,” Rainey continued. [in] Forever. But even if it’s only a small part of it, this is an effort that will greatly increase his ROI for us. So we are very excited about it.

Review the distribution of labor

Walmart is automating its supply chain, refreshing its stores and rethinking how it integrates its workforce, Wisink said.

Wisink said Walmart has no plans to make any major changes to its workforce, which it plans to remain relatively flat over the next few years.

It could be redeploying each individual to a different job, placing the majority of employees where they serve customers, or closer to them, or where they contribute by performing their duties within an automated sequence. is to improve your skills. Wisink said the technology as a whole does.

McMillon said at a December conference that Walmart is turning to automation not only to improve productivity but also to cut labor costs.

Walmart will issue smartphones to more than 740,000 employees in 2021.

walmart offer

pull back the curtains at walmart+

Walmart has been tight-lipped about its membership program, Walmart+, which launched in September 2020, but Rainey and Wisink talk about how the company’s subscriber base and retailers are evolving the service. shed more light on the

Walmart+ subscribers tend to be wealthier, younger, more tech-savvy and convenience-oriented, said Rainey, with roughly 50% of Walmart+ members using grocery delivery and pickup channels. He added that he does. Walmart+ members’ lifetime customer value (CLV) is significantly higher than non-members because they tend to spend more and shop more often, Rainey said.

Walmart+ enables more digital engagement with customers, Rainey said. “Rather than guessing and trying to pick something specific based on more macro-level customer demographics, we can better understand our customers and customize the products that are most relevant to them.”

On August 24, 2022, Walmart launched a cashback program “Walmart Rewards” for premium members.

walmart offer

That’s why retailers are working with customers to develop Walmart+, Wisink said.

Walmart+ has a very strong feedback loop built into its development as a platform. …we can see the value added to the Walmart+ platform based on the feedback loop we get from our customers. Wisink said it’s about going to the market and finding things that help you live better, and making them available as part of an overall positive experience.

The retailer recently added Walmart Rewards as a new Walmart+ benefit in August, and made Paramount+ available to members a month later.

Scan-and-go is becoming popular

At Sam’s Club, Walmart’s use of consumer scan-and-go is a successful digital engagement strategy, Rainey said.

Customers using the Sam’s Club Scan and Go App.

Courtesy of Sam’s Club

Scan and Go’s origins date back to 2013 for club retailers, who rolled out the service across their chains in 2016. In 2021, retailers are piloting scan-and-ship programs. This will allow customers to order directly to their home in the aisle. Scan the products included in the program.

Roughly a quarter of Sam’s Club transactions now come from Scan and Go, Rainey said.

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, it’s a digital experience in the physical world. Laney said.

Acquisition of favorable impression with consumers

Digital innovation is only part of the pie as Walmart seeks to stay within the reach of its shopper base.

While some shoppers’ behavioral trends spiked during the pandemic and have since returned to pre-pandemic levels, the convenience and value of grocery delivery and pickup services remain entrenched with consumers, Rainey said. rice field.

Convenience is a very important part here. Importantly, Laney said, looking at mind share scores from consumers, it’s now rated almost as much for convenience as it is for value. We have historically never been in that situation. And I think that suggests that what we’re doing is working and resonating with our customers. And we want to continue to do so.

Wysink noted that Walmart’s focus on value propositions, such as anti-inflation promotions on holiday meals and last-year prices on Easter items, are appealing to shoppers. Wisink said consumers can expect similar efforts later this year, such as those related to the reopening of schools at the end of the summer.

We are currently working very closely with our suppliers to ensure that their funding is most effective to supply the required quantity, as well as to some degree of Wisink said he thinks he’s getting goodwill.

