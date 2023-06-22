Addressing the role of information as a determinant of health





FIME 2023’s Transformation Zone is one of the show’s most anticipated highlights, with Transformational Talk serving as a driving force for innovation and future insight. This dynamic space brought together thought leaders, innovators, industry experts and technology giants from the United States and Latin America. Distinguished speakers discussed topics such as his AI in healthcare, advances in telemedicine, and digital healthcare transformation.

On the first day of the Transformative Talk, Dr. Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health at Google/YouTube in Miami, Florida, USA, addressed a packed audience of healthcare professionals on how to improve their health. spoke about the importance of disseminating information on result.

Gone are the days of billboards, phones and leaflets when it comes to medical and public health today. Today, there are multiple ways people get information, such as videos and his WhatsApp. Accessing medical information online or Googling symptoms is already a major part of the global patient experience. However, verifiable information is often behind paywalls and has limited access. This acts as a barrier to receiving health information that could ultimately lead individuals astray. The question is how do we navigate and change these patterns in the future?

Dr. Graham emphasized: Information is the determinant of health, so we need to think about information that is reliable, available, authentic, relevant and actionable. There is far too much information available today. How you inform your community at scale is one of the main factors that determine the health of your community. When we think about the typical patient journey, we tend to think primarily of service delivery. But how can we keep patients informed? As we saw during the pandemic, the world was fighting an infodemic and there was a lot of fake news going around. It is therefore imperative to learn from that experience and think about the context and quality of information, the connectivity of information, and how to effectively engage people.

Whether interacting with communities in Indonesia, Paris, the United Kingdom, Brazil, or the Bronx, he said, health systems rely on information from scientific sources that answer all their questions in a clear, empathetic and engaging way. He stressed the need to ensure access.

A lot of the information today is user-generated, and for healthcare professionals, that’s uncomfortable for many people, Dr. Graham says. This is because the types of people who generate this health information are not necessarily from scientific or authoritative sources. Some of this content comes from people who have been on the patient’s journey and shared their personal experiences. The advent of AI provides an opportunity to challenge inaccurate health information, correct it and disseminate it to a larger community.

He concluded that doctors don’t own all health information. Health systems do not own all health information. The question, then, is how to create and engage its holistic reach, to recognize the role of individuals and communities, and of the health care delivery system to help provide that information. More importantly, we need to focus on providing continuous and engaging information. The goal is to recognize the impact of disseminating accurate information and work towards a healthcare delivery system that can deliver that information at scale.

AI comes to the rescue

Earlier in the day, Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare at Microsoft in New York, USA, gave a transformational talk spotlighting artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in improving patient outcomes. Session started.

Dr. David Rhew

He shared that while AI is ubiquitous in several industries, its impact on healthcare will greatly contribute to improving patient experience, health outcomes, access and quality of care.

Dr. Lu explained: AI, machine learning, or deep learning has the ability to understand and predict the next word or next concept. By predicting what will happen next, we can actually do things we never imagined possible.

The industry is currently facing several challenges including increasing staff burnout, healthcare costs and lack of care for underrepresented and vulnerable populations. Leveraging AI can help organizations tackle some of these challenges.

Dr. Lu emphasized that AI could be used to alleviate some of the administrative burden on medical staff. For example, a doctor spends about 6-8 hours documenting notes. AI tools can cut this time in half, empowering clinicians to express empathy and connect with their patients as humans. These notes can also be easily edited and entered directly into the electronic medical record. AI is also helping the industry shift its focus from a reactive model to a more proactive one by predicting bad outcomes before they happen and intervening if necessary.

