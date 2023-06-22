Bill to Require Google and Meta to Pay for News Content Passes





Ottawa –

Google and Meta are set to pass federal legislation that would require media outlets to pay for news content they share and reuse on their platforms.

The Senate passed the bill in a final vote on Thursday, and it is now awaiting the king’s assent amid a conflict between the Liberal government and Silicon Valley’s tech giants.

Ottawa said the law would create a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry. And Canada’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, has promised to push back on what he calls the “threat” of removing journalism from Facebook and Google’s platforms.

Meta confirmed Thursday that it plans to comply with the bill by discontinuing Facebook and Instagram news for Canadian users, as it had previously proposed.

Meta didn’t provide details about the timeline for its plans, but said it would remove local news from its site before the Online News Act takes effect. The bill will come into force six months after receiving royal approval.

“We have repeatedly shared that to comply with Bill C-18, which was passed by Congress today, people accessing our platform in Canada will no longer be able to access content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters.” said Mehta. Spokesman Scott Reed.

Rodriguez met with both Facebook and Google this week, but the departments declined to provide details.

Spokeswoman Laura Scafidi said the minister will meet with Google again on Thursday afternoon, hinting that Google may remove news links from the popular search engine. The company has not commented on the matter.

Meta has already been tested to block news for up to 5% of Canadian users, and Google conducted a similar test earlier this year.

Online news laws require both companies to enter into agreements with news publishers for news content on their sites if they contribute to the revenues of big tech companies.

“Following the royal assent to Bill C-18, the government will now work on the regulatory and enforcement process,” said Skafidi.

“Shortly after the passage of Bill C-18, technology giants have no obligations under this law. As part of this process, all details will be made public before technology giants are designated under this law. It will happen.”

Such regulations will be published and finalized before the platform begins negotiations with media companies. Canadian Heritage said it expects the tech giants to work together throughout the process.

Meta temporarily blocked news from Facebook when Australia introduced a similar law in 2021.

In the country, Meta and Google have signed agreements with news publishers, but the minister has not gone through a designation procedure that specifically applies the law.

Rodriguez said C-18 is a stronger law because it is more transparent than Australia.

Unlike Australia, the Canadian government does not decide which companies are seized under the law. The Canadian approach instead identifies companies through a regulatory process by the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission, an independent administrative agency.

The bill itself doesn’t mention specific platforms, but it does list the criteria by which companies may fall under the law. Such companies will be deemed to be in a “significant bargaining power imbalance” with the news industry based on their size, strategic advantage and whether they occupy a “prominent market position.” Become.

Rodriguez told the Senate that the last point would only affect two companies, Meta and Google, that would be affected by the law.

“Canadian news companies operate in a world where a few large companies have prohibitive power over how online content is accessed,” said Quebec Senator Mark Gold, the Liberal government’s Senate representative. there is,” he said. in a speech in the Senate on Thursday.

“These major digital platforms have used their enormous market power to provide news content for free to news outlets.”

He said the purpose of the C-18 is to correct that power imbalance.

Nearly 500 media outlets in 335 communities across Canada have shut down since 2008, leaving more than 20,000 journalists out of work, while Google and Meta continue to spend billions of dollars in advertising dollars, according to Gold. It is said that it is bringing

“If the Canadian press becomes so starved to produce quality journalism that there is no one to cover democratic institutions and counter the growing wave of disinformation, we will all lose. We will suffer the consequences. It’s the people,” Gold said.

Post Media Network, which owns dozens of publications including the National Post, the Vancouver Sun and the Calgary Herald, on Thursday applauded the bill’s passing.

In a statement, the company’s president and CEO, Andrew MacLeod, thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Rodriguez and Congress.

“Journalism is not free. Bill C-18 is a first step to ensuring that news media content creators are fairly compensated for the costs associated with keeping Canadians informed, and a viable This is the beginning of our journey towards a smart online ecosystem.”

Industry advocate News Media Canada also welcomed the passage of the bill, saying it would allow news outlets large and small to negotiate a fair market arraignment for their news content.

“Real journalism, produced by real journalists, continues to be in demand by Canadians and is essential to our democracy,” said Paul Deegan, the organization’s president and CEO. costs real money,” he said.

“Fact-based, fact-checked and original journalism from authoritative news brands is important, and publishers look forward to participating in the negotiation process in good faith.”

This report by the Canadian Press Agency was first published on June 22, 2023.

——

Meta funds a limited number of fellowships to support emerging journalists for the Canadian Press.

