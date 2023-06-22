IBRI, Roche Announce New Quantum Leap Award – Inside INdiana Business





Indiana Bioscience Institute at 16, Technology Innovation District, Indianapolis. (IIB Photography/Wes Mills)

The Indiana Institute of Biological Sciences in Indianapolis has launched a new Quantum Leap Award with original sponsor Roche Diagnostics. The award provides $50,000, mentoring services, and laboratory space at no cost.

To support the winner’s research, the team will receive one year of use of two wet-lab biology benches, use of desks in a co-working space with conference room access, and participation in the IBRIsAXIS mentoring program. Given.

Winners will be able to take advantage of group pricing for shared equipment, IBRIs August M. Watanabe Drug Discovery Research Institute, and drug discovery platform licenses.

“This competition is about more than access to laboratory space,” IBRI CEO Dr. Alan Parkowitz said in a news release. “It is important to enable the best science to breakthrough and foster scientific innovation through access to cutting-edge capabilities and collaboration.”

IBRI said it prefers startups focused on therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and neuromuscular research to apply. Those with a field of focus in oncology or immunology will be considered, and candidates from minority backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

The organization is accepting applications through early fall and will notify the top three candidates to make a virtual presentation. The winner will then be announced in her November 2023 and by January 1, 2024 she will move to IBRI’s incubator space.

