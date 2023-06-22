



Toyota has a history of delivering fun models made with rear-wheel drive enthusiasts in mind, and it still does. Looking at the current portfolio, Toyota’s GR Performance sub-brand has made headlines in recent years with the GR Supra, GR86 and most recently the GR Corolla.

All of these models are contemporary examples of excellent JDM motoring, each serving as a continuation of their respective traditions. And, just like some of the popular culture surrounding these vehicles, to properly honor it, Toyota has announced two special editions, reiterating the aforementioned fact that the GR Corolla Circuit Edition will be back in 2024. released the model.

And just to mention that, the 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition will have a new blue frame color that contrasts with black forged aluminum 18-inch wheels. These wheels come standard on the Circuit Edition and are said to be similar to those found on the 2023 MORIZO Edition, with black graphics matching the GR-Four name engraved on the rocker panels. There is also blue accent stitching on the inside. For an even more premium feel, check out the JBL Premium Audio System.

The entire GR Corolla line-up features chassis refinements, front aeroduct tweaks and some minor material changes. Beyond that, we suspect the 2024 GR Corolla will continue to be the great hot hatch experience we fell in love with, whether on the street or in the tight corners of the Summit Point Jefferson circuit.

But it’s not all from Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division. We also got information about two new special editions celebrating Toyota’s RWD legacy.

is that a supra?

Well, let’s start with the Supra. This her 45th anniversary edition will be available soon. It pays homage to his MKIV Supra, a time-honored favorite of the 1990s, and offers, first and foremost, a mandarin blast orange paint. On request, however, a white lacquer “Absolute Zero” is also available.

But the 45th Anniversary Edition is more than just paint. Borrowing from the 3.0 Premium grade as a foundation, this exclusive trim adds a large, manually adjustable rear spoiler. The black finish is complemented by matte 19-inch aluminum wheels and black GR-branded calipers. The dark theme is further conveyed by side panel graphics that extend upward from the front fenders to the rear side scoops. Pop the hood up and you’ll find matching orange blast strut braces and plenum cover accents.

There’s also a Supras B58 here, with a turbocharged 3.0-liter engine producing 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a manual or automatic transmission. Just last season we tested Supra’s new six-speed manual at Roebling Road Raceway in Savannah, Georgia. And needless to say, it was a step in the right direction for Toyota.

According to Toyota, the 45th Anniversary Edition gives the MKV a look reminiscent of the MKIV models that made their mark on the big screen. Of course, this is a homage to his MKIV his Supra driven by the late Paul Walker in the original Fast and Furious movie. It’s not a perfect recreation of the cars in the movies or similar Supras of the time, but it’s a good enough approximation for fans of both the series and the sports cars themselves.

1979 Toyota Celica Supra 1982 Toyota Celica Supra 1986 Toyota Supra 1993 Toyota Supra

The original Toyota Supra, which first appeared in America in 1979, was actually called the Toyota Celica Supra. According to Toyota, it was poised to compete as a luxury rear-wheel-drive sports car. This is also where the Inline 6 tradition began. However, the original engine was powered up from he 2.6 liters to he 2.8 liters in about a year. 1982 saw his MKII Supra again with his 2.8 liter under the hood. The MKIII appeared in 1986, when it was officially released from the Celica name and entered the Toyota catalog as an independent high-performance model. And of course, in 1993 comes the MKIV, along with his famous 2JZ-GE and his 2JZ-GTE powertrains. And here we are, enjoying the return of the 2020 Supra.

The only downside is that this 45th Anniversary Edition is limited to just 900 US sales. Nothing has been announced about pricing yet either, but those looking to buy should expect a little more than the current starting price of $57,845 for the 3.0 Premium (he’s $59,040 for the manual with driver assist package). You will undoubtedly pay a high price.

What is Trueno?

I don’t need to go into too much detail about the Toyota Supra, but I think most people know more about the MKIV and its influence than the original. Still, the Supra name isn’t easily forgotten. Also not forgetting his sports car 86, Toyota’s entry-level coupe and now his GR86. But what some 86 fans, especially American buyers, may not know is that the current 86 model is actually an homage to his sporty, rear-wheel-drive Corolla, the AE86, from the 80s. That’s it.

Enthusiasts may have heard the name AE86 (Hachiroku in Japanese, meaning 8-6) before, thanks to its various uses in automotive and pop culture. For that matter, the name of this special edition is the TRUENO Edition.

However, we will touch on the history of the 86 and Trueno nameplates shortly. First, let’s focus on the news. The 2024 GR86 TRUENO Edition marks his 40th anniversary of the AE86. The most obvious change is again the visual one. Built on a premium grade, the TRUENO comes in either Halo White or Track bRed Red with contrasting black accents. This includes a wrapped bonnet and side graphics to match the dark wheels and duckbill spoiler.

This model features Trueno badges on the front, rear deck, and even the shift knob. As for the interior, it features red-and-black-themed Ultrasuede sport seats and an 8-inch touchscreen. It can be used like an automatic transmission, but the majority of interested buyers will opt for a manual. And those looking to make a firm switch in life will benefit from Toyota’s Active His Safety suite, which consists of a range of features to give the driver a little more peace of mind.

The engine is the same, but the Trueno comes factory-fitted with the new GR86 Performance Package, featuring SACHS dampers and Brembo brakes. The package can be purchased alongside the rest of the lineup and can also be retrofitted to his GR86 for 2022 and 2023 (requires 18-inch wheels).

Like the Supra 45th Edition, the GR86 Trueno Edition will also be limited to 860 units. Pricing for this special grade will be announced later this year along with the rest of his GR86 lineup.

So why is this important? Why paint schemes? So what is Trueno?

From 1984 to 1987 Toyota produced a special version of the Corolla Commuter known as the Sprinter Trueno in Japan. Strictly speaking, we didn’t get a Sprinter Trueno in the US, but we did get a Corolla GT-S, a rear-wheel-drive liftback that offers low-power, low-cost fun. At the heart of Sprinter Trueno was his 4A-GE. This 1.6-liter engine of his has good power, but not a lot of horsepower and moderately low torque. But it revs up to 7,500 RPM, weighs just 2,300 pounds, comes factory-fitted with a limited-slip differential and he five-speed manual transmission.

The AE86 was well-balanced, rear-wheel drive and sporty in design. It became the favorite car of professional racer Keiichi Tsuchiya, also known as Drift King. The AE86 was made popular by Tsuchiya’s drift both on the track and on the Japanese mountain roads, the latter being featured heavily in his original drift demo his reel Pluspy.

This spurred the next most influential Japanese manga and anime series, Initial D, after Hachiroku. In this series, the protagonist drives his father’s AE86 Sprinter Trueno GT-Apex up and down mountain slopes. Akina (actually Mt. Haruna) delivers tofu and learns to drive (and drift) faster and faster. The protagonist of this story, Takumi, initially thought of driving as just a chore. But after a few bouts with local street racers, he vows to eventually become a true downhill specialist.

It’s a very condensed introduction to the series, but what you need to know is that Initial D helped give the AE86 Sprinter Trueno its cultural significance. The AE86 comes in a variety of colors, but some would argue that it was in this medium that the white-on-black panda paint scheme became so iconic. It is loosely mimicked in the new TRUENO edition. And now I know why this GR86 of his is part of the Toyota celebration. Like the original Hachiroku, the GR86 isn’t necessarily the fastest, flashiest, or brightest sports car out there. It’s not even a sports car in a Toyota catalog. Still, the GR86, like the original, is pure fun and a rear-wheel-drive enthusiast to want behind the wheel.

