TBT: Google activates half a million devices a day. In the United States, the iPad has become the mainstream of tablet use. LightSquared’s future is up in the air … this week in 2011

Google launches 500,000 new devices a day

The days of Apple and Google’s retaliatory device activation race are long past, and Google has emerged as the clear winner. To some extent, the search giant’s Android operating system was inevitably ahead, due to the breadth of devices available and the improved quality compared to his aging iOS interface. At I/O 2011, Google’s annual developer conference in San Francisco in May, Google proudly announced that he activates 400,000 of his Android devices per day. As of this morning, the company is activating a staggering 500,000 devices (both phones and tablets) every day, according to a tweet from Andy Rubin, Google’s senior vice president of mobile and Android. Not only that, but the activation rate increased by 4.4% week-over-week. This, according to the back-of-the-napkin calculations, is that if Android can sustain his 4.4% growth rate, Rubin and his team will activate 1 million devices per day by mid-October, giving him 10 That means he will have to activate 2 million devices a day by mid-month. Of course, if Android’s growth continues to accelerate, these milestones could be reached even sooner. … read more

Google pages get 1 billion visitors a month

Google may not be the media darling it once was, having lost mindshare to social upstarts like Facebook and Twitter in recent years, but the search giant is still the top when it comes to raw traffic. Research firm ComScore estimated last month that unique visitors to his property on the Google family of webs hit his one billion mark, marking the first time an individual company has managed such levels of traffic. increase. Microsoft was second with 905 million and Facebook was third with 714 million, up 30% from last year. Considering that Facebook’s visitors are all exclusively on Facebook.com, while Google’s visitors are spread across its many products and services (YouTube, GMail, Google News, Search, Maps, etc.) And Facebook’s numbers are particularly impressive. Microsoft is in a similar situation, with the company’s visitors split between his Hotmail (still the largest webmail service), the much-hyped Bing in the US, and many other web properties. … read more

Carriers are trying to deal with video traffic

According to Bytemobile Inc.’s latest mobile analytics report, 40% to 60% of mobile data traffic on wireless networks today is generated by video. Considering that, it’s no wonder mobile video stalls between 5% and 40% of the time. Network state and time. That’s a lot of data to work with. Bytemobile’s mobile analytics manager Anna Yong told RCR Wireless News that carriers probably wouldn’t have had problems with their networks if it hadn’t existed. The amount of video traffic that flows over a particular network is generally a function of the network and the device, Yong said. If the experience is bad, she added, customers won’t use it. Most carriers have been reluctant to change or manipulate their content to create a better experience for their customers, but change is happening and more carriers are putting video on their networks for optimal performance. We are pursuing transformation. Carriers are looking for more creative and granular ways to get a sense of what’s going on within their networks, she said. The problem is getting better, so they have to do something about it. … read more

Is there an option to share the network between small carriers in the US?

Guangzhou, China Sharing networks among smaller US carriers could create a powerful venture that could compete with today’s big incumbents, but the concept is just a concept today . Matthew Stoiber of Leap Wireless International Inc. (LEAP) says network-sharing agreements between local carriers in each country will provide new wireless carriers with enough spectrum to compete with US powerhouses AT&T Mobility and Verizon Wireless. I explained how a carrier could be born. Stoiber, Leap’s VP and GM of Device Development, warned the audience at the Global CDMA Operational Development Forum 2011 that his presentation was only a matter of consideration for average-sized operators, saying Leap added that it had not entered into any such deals. The subject is that he could cause competition in the 4G environment. The conference was hosted by China Telecom and Huawei Technologies Corporation and follows the CDMA Development Group’s annual conference in Guangzhou, China. Like many other carriers, Leap faces the challenge of meeting the growing data demands of smartphone usage. About 40% of Leaps’ new customers buy smartphones even though their flat-rate carriers can’t subsidize the devices significantly. In addition, Stoiber noted that another 20% of the subscriber base is migrating to smartphones. Building a new national network in the United States will cost about $9 billion. Spectrum is scarce and excessive content he providers like Google Inc. and Apple Inc. seek to control the content and the associated revenue that is made from that content. As a result, the smaller U.S. carriers may not have the scale to compete with the top two carriers in the country on their own, but their collective pool of resources will provide enough bandwidth to compete. I guess. … read more

Paypal forecasts $3 billion in mobile payments

For the third time this year, PayPal revised its 2011 revenue forecast for mobile payments to $3 billion. The company’s previous projections called for mobile revenue of $1.5 billion, then $2 billion. Laura Chambers, senior director of PayPal Mobile, said in a blog post that mobile payments are growing at a rate unimaginable when PayPal started processing mobile payments in 2006. PayPal currently manages up to $10 million in total mobile payments each day, he noted, adding that it’s a significant increase from the $6 million reported by PayPal in March. … read more

iPad dominates tablet use in the US

After all, the end of the iPad era seems a little premature. Apple’s best-selling iPad accounts for more than 97.3% of tablet browsing in the U.S., according to research firm Comscore released yesterday. Globally, the iPad’s dominance is not too low, with a slightly modest 89% share. The country with the highest tablet usage is Canada, where about 35% of non-PC traffic is consumed on slates. By comparison, India had the lowest tablet usage rate among the countries surveyed, at just 4.5%. The study also looked at smartphone traffic and found that the iPhone remained dominant in all markets except the US, Argentina and Chile. In fact, despite Android’s forays into the smartphone market, iPhone traffic is nearly double that of Android in many countries. is 15.1%. … read more

LightSquared Faces GPS Issues, Future Uncertain

LightSquareds’ ongoing GPS problems are now well-known and seem to undermine the company’s plans to launch a nationwide LTE network. Indeed, the company announced last week its latest plans to use different spectrum bands to minimize interference, but for operators who were already somewhat constrained in spectrum, any of their spectrum assets Losing is not a good sign for future progress. But with rumors of a network-sharing deal with Sprint Nextel Corp. already in the works, LightSquareds’ future may still be on track. The rumored deal will see LightSquared rely on Sprint Nextels Network Vision plans to build his LTE network. These plans are expected to coincide with Sprint Nextel’s announcement of its own plans to launch LTE service. Sprint Nextel said such a network sharing arrangement makes sense for operators and is one of the noted benefits of its network upgrade plans. However, LightSquared’s LTE wholesale plan will share the network, which is expected to also include Clearwire Corp.’s planned expansion of its own wholesale plan to LTE, so LightSquared will be the stepchild of the redhead. seems to be excluded. The rumored network-sharing pact appears to provide LightSquared with some life, but the details of the pact will reveal just how satisfying that life is. If LightSquared were just a simple network sharing arrangement where LightSquared paid Sprint Nextel rent for access to the infrastructure and no other financial or spectrum sharing arrangements… read more

