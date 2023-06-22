Google’s Chromebook X Leak Sends Different Messages





In some ways Android is the most used operating system on the planet. And Google has achieved this act of dominance in less than a decade, thanks to smart choices at a time when the nature of human communication is fundamentally changing. And while the Nexus and Pixel lines aren’t as dominant as other Android makers like Samsung and Xiaomi, they’re still a big part of that story. So why can’t Google stick to landing on non-mobile hardware?

a little context. According to a recent report from 9to5Google, Google is preparing a major push for Chromebook laptops later this year, introducing the “Chromebook X” label as a clear indication of the high-end model. This is similar to Dell’s XPS product line and Intel’s Evo certification, allowing consumers to quickly and easily spot more powerful and premium Chromebooks among a wide range of low-end hardware that typically runs ChromeOS. It’s a way.

According to the leak, the Chromebook X branding is present in both hardware and software, with memory, a high-quality screen and webcam, and the latest processors from AMD and Intel (Zen 2+ or Core 12 generation for the oldest). It has the minimum specs of . Additional features within the OS itself, such as timeshift wallpapers, add a bit of glamor to the experience. The price range for this new sub-brand hasn’t been decided exactly, but 9to5Google expects it to start around $400 and go up.

There is only one problem. There is no indication that Google will actually manufacture this hardware.

Problems with Pixelbooks

That’s not surprising. Google has made a pretty firm statement that it’s exiting the laptop business (or, for that matter, the adjacent high-end tablet business). His last official Google product with ChromeOS was the Pixel Slate, a competitor to the iPad Pro and Surface series, and considered a failure by Google fans.

Before that, the Pixelbook Go was well received, but too expensive compared to other Chromebooks with comparable features. “Too expensive” is a familiar term for non-phone Google hardware, and as far back as 2013, the much more expensive Pixelbook and the original Chromebook Pixel were also labeled with the same label.

Google hasn’t made a luxury laptop since 2017’s Pixelbook.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

But while these laptops are small in terms of actual market share, they’re big in the short history of ChromeOS as a platform. That’s what ChromeOS does when these are the workhorses, and (mostly) put an open source OS on budget hardware, but also invest real design ingenuity into the hardware. It’s Google’s attempt to show both consumers and manufacturers what it can do. Even the Pixel Slate, which was a flop, demonstrated that Chrome can work primarily with touch-based interfaces. Without it, there wouldn’t be a great hybrid tablet gadget like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet.

Google needs a Halo product

And Google doesn’t need this lesson. Samsung, and possibly Apple, have been pushed to greater heights in hardware just by the presence of the Pixel phone line. Google’s mobile cameras are among the best in the industry, demonstrating the importance of image processing over simply packing as many megapixels as possible. Microsoft’s Surface product line is Microsoft’s halo product (no kidding) and represents the latest and greatest in both Windows capabilities and Microsoft’s thinking in physical design directions for PC tablets and laptops. increase.

High-end Chromebook hardware such as Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebooks will work. Samsung/Amazon

Chromebook X makes sense as a branding push at this point. Despite being on the market for over a decade and having some high-end offerings like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, Chromebooks are still seen as a budget option for users who don’t need power or features. But Google is trying to dispel this perception, even offering a “gaming” Chromebook that can run Steam. There are also some premium models on the market, where “premium” means “up to about $1,000.”

Google

But if Google really wants to sell the idea that Chromebooks can be more than fleet machines and “browser-in-a-box” budget laptops for schools, it recently did so with the Pixel Tablet for Android tablets. So we need to go back to the hardware itself. . Nothing says ‘ready to expand your horizons’ like showing in pure hardware. Sadly, with Google’s recent push to cut costs post-pandemic, they’re probably trying to mitigate risk by putting this branding push on the shoulders of third-party manufacturers. So while I’d like a true revival of his Pixelbook, I’m not going to hold my breath.

