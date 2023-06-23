Microsoft Tells Judge At FTC Hearing ‘This Will Determine’ Fate Of Deal With Activision





Written by Wallace Witkowski

FTC claims acquisition would give Microsoft an unfair advantage in cloud gaming

Microsoft Corp. and Activision Blizzard Inc. are spending their days in court, and a federal judge must decide whether to uphold the Federal Trade Commission’s injunction against Microsoft’s acquisition of a video game publisher.

Microsoft told U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey at a Thursday hearing that the fate of the deal “will be decided.”

At 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, Mr. Corey called an evidence hearing in the FTC v. Microsoft and others lawsuit in San Francisco. Hearings are also scheduled for Friday and June 27 and 28.

Earlier this month, the FTC filed a temporary and preliminary injunction blocking Microsoft’s (MSFT) deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $69 billion. Both companies complain that the FTC’s action requires more scrutiny than the terms of the deal allow.

In its opening statement, Microsoft said a public hearing would determine whether the $69 billion deal would go through. According to the deal, the acquisition must be completed by July 18 or Microsoft will be charged a $3 billion split. Microsoft said the FTC “has no grounds to stop this transaction.”

At the outset of the hearing, the FTC laid out its allegations against the transaction. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox console and Xbox Game Pass game service, will gain control over both the hardware and distribution network for all Activision Blizzard games. Protect your intellectual property and gain an unfair advantage in the growing cloud gaming space.

The video game publisher, which operates franchises such as Activision’s Call of Duty and Blizzard’s World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Diablo, has acquired the tech giant with its acquisition by Microsoft. You will be able to restrict access to these titles by non-general users. Devices such as the Xbox service or Sony Group’s (6758.TO) PlayStation, or Nintendo’s Switch, which is less powerful than the Xbox or PlayStation. For example, “Call of Duty” is not available on Switch in any form.

The M&A frenzy kicked in when Microsoft made an offer for Activision in January 2022, just over a week after Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) announced it would buy Zynga for $12.7 billion. Investors wondered where the next acquisition would be. that would be a big deal.

In April this year, Microsoft faced an injunction against a $69 billion deal from UK regulators, who, like the FTC, argued that the deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the growing market for cloud gaming services. there is

In February, Microsoft began terminating a 10-year deal with Nvidia Inc. (NVDA) for its gaming service GeForce Now and Nintendo for streaming Xbox games, in a bid to sidestep antitrust concerns.

During the hearing, the FTC dismissed these deals as “unprecedented” and non-binding.

Microsoft shares are up 41% year-to-date, Activision Blizzard shares are up nearly 7%, iShares Expanded Technology Software Sector exchange-traded fund (IGV) is up 32%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 30%. is up 2%, the S&P 500 is up 14% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 30%.

