UT Research Park Breaks Ground on Innovation South





Today, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for Innovation South, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use facility located in Cherokee Farm’s UT Research Park.

The facility will be home to the new expansion of the UT Fibers and Composites Manufacturing Facility (FCMF), a longtime vision of Uday Vidya, UTORNL Governor Chair for Advanced Composites Manufacturing.

Prime Minister Donde Ploughmann addresses the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony for Innovation South. Image credit: Wes Hope/University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Innovation South demonstrates the university’s continued commitment to co-locating top researchers with industry partners to rapidly translate research results into new products that strengthen and grow Tennessee’s innovation economy. said UT President Donde Ploughman. Professor Vaidya is one of our most prolific inventors. His work has brought many industry partners to Tennessee, resulting in several high-tech start-ups creating jobs and opportunities in the region.

UT occupies 40,000 square feet of high bay and laboratory space and is designed to support teams of faculty, students and their industry collaborators, including those in precision agriculture, architecture and precision agriculture. collaborate on conceptualizing, prototyping and testing sustainable composite materials for advanced manufacturing applications. especially automobiles.

Innovation South will also provide vital workforce training to Tennessee residents. High school, community college, trade school, university students, and upskilling workers receive training on industry-relevant equipment, materials design and evaluation, and advanced manufacturing processes and quality control.

“This facility will be great for learners of all levels because it will give them hands-on experience with everything there is to know about the industry,” Vaidia said. We plan to have at least 50 graduate students and about 100 undergraduates, plus about 15 postdocs and technical staff working on research projects in a given semester. Besides that, every year from 50 he 100 students and workers come for training. It will be a very dynamic space.

Manufactured by design

UT’s research at FCMF focuses on advanced biotechnologies made from low-cost fibers and fast-curing resins to produce value-added products for various sectors such as automotive, wind, aerospace, marine, power and energy. design, manufacture and test materials such as composites. , sports and industrial applications. This effort ranges from basic research to pre-commercial application scale, with the ultimate goal of creating cost-effective and practical solutions for industry.

Rendered courtesy of Partners Development and MBI Companies.

What sets this area apart is its ability to mix and match processes, allowing the industry to explore new processes and scale up quickly while reducing operational risk.

Vidia explained that if you look at the automotive sector today, there are fiberglass, carbon fiber, basalt, and different types of resins, each of which requires a process flow. The Innovative South facility will enable the development of materials by designing solutions that save cost, energy and manufacturing time for next-generation products.

The FCMF’s planned equipment stations will be physically located to mimic and test the entire value chain of industry processes. These also include the production of pellets. Sheet, compression and injection molding. Large area additive manufacturing. Automatic tape placement. Braiding and wrapping. Laser cutting and preforming. shredding and recycling. more.

“It’s going to be a process flow that’s very similar to the industry, starting with receiving the materials and going step-by-step,” Vaidya said. All the facilities here are triple.have research and development [research and development] missions, workforce development missions, industry directive missions.

Faculty and students from UT’s Tickle College of Engineering, School of Architectural Design, and College of Agriculture will all attend.

The space is designed to encourage greater participation of faculty, Vaidia said, and will be a place where they can implement and bring their ideas to life and demonstrate what they can do with industry partners.

partner ecosystem

The expanded FCMF further enhances UT’s reputation for cutting-edge materials and manufacturing excellence and provides a gateway for industry partners ready to collaborate on use-inspired projects.

One of Innovation South’s most distinctive features is the fact that it is a true public-private partnership, said Tom Rogers, president of UT Research Park. About half of the building is rented to partner organizations, allowing them to collaborate with UT researchers and students on new innovations.

Innovation South will also serve as the new headquarters for IACMIThe Composites Institute, a consortium of over 130 companies focused primarily on the composites manufacturing sector.

“IACMI is thrilled to be headquartered in Innovation South,” said Chad Duty, IACMI CEO and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas. It will be a major focal point for regional synergies and offers a unique opportunity for public-private collaboration to create commercial solutions in advanced manufacturing of composites.

UT graduate student and Volkswagen researcher Joey Michaud talks to guests about his research in composite structures at the groundbreaking ceremony. Image credit: Wes Hope/University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Not far from Innovation South in Knoxville-Hardin Valley is the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) and UTs Manufacturing and Design Enterprise (TN-MADE). The two are industry collaborating with his ORNL and UT researchers working on the design and development of new technologies and processes.

Vaidya believes the Innovation South facility will complement activities at MDF and TN-MADE, leveraging IACMI as a bridge between the two.

We cross-pollinate our efforts. The ecosystem is not siloed, it is fully integrated, Vaidya said. A distinguishing feature of all three is their accessibility to students who are the next generation workforce for US and global economies and businesses.

In addition to UT and IACMI, other tenants slated to move into Innovation South include New Day Diagnostics, Trimble, the U.S. Forest Service and Volkswagen Group of America. Through the Volkswagen Innovation Hub, Volkswagen works closely with UT and ORNL on many joint projects.

Innovation South is a project developed and owned by Partners Development.

contact:

Christie Kennedy (865-974-8684, [email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.utk.edu/2023/06/22/ut-research-park-breaks-ground-on-innovation-south/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos