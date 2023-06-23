About a third of search queries in India are voice-based, says Google exec





Voice search queries in India are nearly 10 times higher than in countries such as the US, and account for only about 3-4% of all searches.

India will see greater diversity in search queries across multiple modalities including text, voice and images: Google SVP Prabhakar Raghavan

Tech giants now focus not only on pure Indian languages, but also on dialects such as Hinglish, which are a mixture of pure and written languages.

Google executives said nearly a third of search queries originating in India are voice-based, as Indians tend to speak rather than type and search for answers.

The Google executive said India is growing at a good pace, adding that the next big startup out of India could be one that caters to the needs of Indian users.

The tech giant has developed several India-specific products, including Google Pay and Google Maps features such as offline maps, flood warnings, and directions for two-wheelers. These products have also found use in other regions. These products also came to dominate the Indian market. For example, Google Pay is in his top three UPI payment apps in the country.

The different sparseness of the data presents compelling new opportunities for building better Indian language models. We are trying to develop better resources that can be trained across languages, Ragavan told ET.

According to Raghavan, training a mixed-language model in parallel with a pure-language model can also help decipher search queries from India, as search queries have moved from traditional text-and-image to speech-and-image combinations, or speech-only. was important to

Google’s take on generative AI

Raghavan said calls for a moratorium on AI development were not sought, saying rules governing AI should be based on science and a deep understanding of the subject, and voiced opposition to calls for a total ban on AI technology. bottom. recent superstar status.

While Google has implemented a wealth of use cases for generative AI and derivative models, Raghavan doesn’t see the need to pause development of the technology at this time.

Ragavan responded to a question about a call to halt AI development led by Elon Musk for at least six months. Google executives said many prominent scientists understand what these things do and what they don’t do. My suggestion is to engage with them and try to find out exactly what they are thinking, Raghavan added.

Ragavan added that AI regulations need to balance innovation with the potential to boost an economy like India, which remains one of two priority markets for Google. .

