S&P 500, Nasdaq end 3-day losing streak as tech stocks rally





Key Takeaways Thanks to tech stocks, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq undo a three-day decline on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Amazon shares have put their AI innovation center plans on track. Stocks of oil companies fell along with crude oil prices.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended a three-day losing streak as tech stocks surged. The Dow ended in the red.

Amazon (AMZN) shares surged after the company announced it would invest $100 million in creating a generative artificial intelligence (AI) innovation center. Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) were up 2%. Shares of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) rose more than 1%.

Shares of NRG Energy (NRG) rose as the power company responded to criticism from activist investor Elliott Investment Management Inc. by moving to increase share buybacks and replace its board of directors. B. Riley opened Expedia (EXPE) coverage with a buy rating, and the online travel site’s stock price surged. FedEx (FDX) has become one of the top performing stocks in the S&P 500 index as the parcel delivery giant’s stock rebounds after yesterday’s plunge after a lackluster quarterly sales report.

Generac Holdings (GNRC) shares fell after two days of big gains linked to demand for generators in the wake of storms and heat waves in the southern United States. Shares of financial data provider FactSet Research Systems (FDS) fell after the company said it expects full-year sales to be at the lower end of its previous forecast.

Worries that rising interest rates will slow economic growth sent oil futures lower, and shares of producers such as Chevron (CVX) and Marathon Oil (MRO) also fell. Boeing (BA) shares fell after Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) shut down production at its Kansas plant ahead of a strike. Shares of Spirit and other companies it supplies also fell.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose on the outlook for interest rates. Prices of gold, silver and other metals fell. The US dollar rose against the euro, pound and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

