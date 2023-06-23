



For immediate release

June 22, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Governor Whitmer announces 100 high-paying jobs with Eaton in Marshall, Southfield and Canton Townships

Michigan beats other states and countries to win company investment, highlighting state leadership in future mobility and high-tech innovation

Lansing, Michigan – Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that intelligent power management company Eaton is expanding operations in Marshall, Southfield and Canton Townships with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. announced. The project is expected to exceed his $20 million total capital investment and create 100 high-paying jobs in the areas of mobility and high-tech innovation.

“Eaton’s expansion in Michigan has driven more than $20 million in investment and created 100 good jobs, highlighting our leadership in high-tech innovation and building a foundation for economic growth in 2023 and beyond. We are doing it,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan was chosen over many other locations for this investment because of the strength of our legendary manufacturing workforce, comprehensive laws and robust business environment that welcomes businesses of all sizes. We will continue to focus on competing to bring home the high-paying, highly-skilled jobs that will build on our strengths and propel our economy for decades to come. I keep hitting it.”

Eaton Corporation is an intelligent power management company providing energy efficient products and services for multiple industries including aerospace, data center, healthcare, automotive and commercial vehicles. By leveraging the growing trend of global electrification, Eaton is accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy and helping to solve some of the world’s most pressing power management challenges. Eaton employs and serves many communities in Michigan, including Canton, Galesburg, Jackson, Marshall and Southfield.

As demand for future mobility grows, Eaton plans to expand its Marshall facility. The expansion includes new labs for development, environmental, validation and durability testing of a wide range of EV components including power electronics, battery protection systems, power connections, inverters, converters and power distribution systems. office space. Eaton is also reviewing 100 of his positions focused on electrification research, including new hires and existing employees transitioning to EVs across Marshall, Southfield and Canton Township locations. includes members.

“Eaton’s expansion demonstrates that Michigan is a great place to attract emerging industries and invest in new technologies. , if you want to compete, make Michigan your home,” said state Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “We are particularly proud that Southfield continues to be a key player in the economic engine of the Detroit metropolitan area and the state as a whole.”

“We are thrilled to see this investment not only in Southfield, where Eaton currently employs approximately 300 friends and neighbors, but throughout the Michigan community,” said State Representative Jason Hoskins. (Democrat, Southfield) said. “Their efforts towards renewable energy and electrification are critical to our future economy and we welcome their deepening commitment to Michigan.”

“We are thrilled to see Eaton expanding and investing in Canton and our state,” said State Senator Dana Pollehanki (D, Livonia). “This is further proof that Michigan has become a great place to do business and that the hardworking spirit of Michigans is second to none.”

“As the electrification of the economy gains momentum, Eaton’s choice to expand operations into Canton Township and Michigan reaffirms the state’s position as a leader in growth, innovation, creativity and design. said State MP Ranjiv Puri (Democrat, Canton). A focus on electric vehicles, hospitals, planes, and a reliable energy grid—many of which we rely on every day—is critical to keeping Michigan competitive and attracting new business. will be an element. I applaud this strategic partnership between the state and Eaton. We look forward to seeing what this investment means for the future of Michigan and its economy. ”

The project is supported by a $600,000 Jobs Ready Michigan Program performance-based grant to help train new positions. Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Missouri, Oregon, Wisconsin, Poland, China, India and France because of the state’s auto industry leadership.

“Eaton’s decision to expand to three Michigan locations reflects Michigan’s leadership in future mobility and high-tech innovation, as well as the state’s business climate and capabilities,” said Matt McCauley, MEDC Senior Vice President of Regional Prosperity. It underscores the strength of our workforce,” he said. . “This project is a win for the Southeastern Michigan Marshalls, and the state as a whole. We appreciate the efforts of our local partners to support this effort and encourage businesses of all sizes to thrive in Michigan while helping them win projects, invest in locations and We will continue to work to support our employees.”

The project builds on the state’s efforts to establish itself as a global leader in the future of mobility and high-tech innovation, and may lead to further investments and investments in the EV industry. The new positions are primarily mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, electromechanical engineers and software developers. If you are interested in a career with Eaton Corporation, please visit https://www.eaton.com/us/en-us/company/careers.html.

“Michigan is a world leader in the future of mobility and high-tech innovation, and we are thrilled to receive state funding for this project. We can accelerate our plans to expand our e-mobility capabilities,” said Marc Schneider, president of e-mobility. “The state’s selection for this project over domestic and international competitors is a testament to the state’s importance to the automotive industry.”

“Eton has a long history with Marshall and continues to be a great regional partner with our community events and ongoing financial support for Marshall Public Schools,” said Marshall Regional Economic Development Alliance CEO. ) said James Dorian. “We are excited to see them expand locally again, creating new jobs and investments in electrification research and e-mobility.”

Today’s announcement follows Toyota’s recent announcement to expand its Yorktownship facility to add a battery testing facility with battery cell, module and pack testing capabilities to its research and development facility, as well as other Michigan based on the company’s recent electric vehicle investments. headquarters campus. The project is expected to have a total capital investment of up to $47.7 million. Shift Group, a maker of delivery and specialty vehicles, announced in February that it would expand production of electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $16 million and create 680 manufacturing jobs. Ford announced in January that it would invest $3.5 billion to build a new EV battery manufacturing facility in Marshall, a project expected to create 2,500 jobs.

