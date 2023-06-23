Intel Reorganizes Manufacturing Business – Spiceworks





Intel has announced significant updates to its manufacturing operations as part of a major restructuring. Chip makers plan to treat their internal business units like external customers without manufacturing facilities, giving them their own profit and loss.

Chip maker Intel has announced a major restructuring campaign to run its manufacturing business as a separate division with the aim of generating its own profits.

According to David Zinsner, this means manufacturing will have a customer-supplier relationship with the rest of Intel. The company aims to make Intel Foundry Services his second-largest chip foundry by 2024, with sales exceeding his $20 billion.

However, the company did not provide details about external customers that will be part of its foundry services. It also did not provide any information about the schedule associated with scaling operations. These factors will be important as the company aims to provide manufacturing services to other companies, including competitors.

Despite these moves, Intel is not expected to surpass Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The market leader is expected to reach nearly $85 billion in sales by 2024.

READ MORE: HPE Discover 2023 Spotlight: Enterprise Launches HPE GreenLake for Large Language Models

Moves to reorganize the data platform group

In addition to the manufacturing division changes, Intel will split the Data Platforms group into two parts: the Data Center & AI group and the Network & Edge group. The company is known for its communications devices, semiconductor chips and microprocessors, but it also plans his two new business units that will primarily drive software, computing and graphics.

Intel’s restructuring has slashed the company’s stock by 5%, and analysts expect short-term gains to be traded for long-term gains.

What do you think Intel’s next step will be? Tell us what you think about LinkedIn Open New Window, Twitter Open New Window, or Facebook Open New Window.

Image Source: Shutterstock

latest news articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/tech-general/news/intel-restructures-manufacturing-business-intends-to-save-billions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos