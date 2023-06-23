Google looms a showdown with Meta over news blocking





breadcrumbs trail links news canadian politics canada

With Bill C-18 on the horizon, Canadians could soon have news removed from Facebook pages and Google searches

Published June 22, 2023 Last updated 5 hours ago Read time 4 minutes

Mobile apps Facebook and Google logos are displayed on the tablet. Photo by DENIS CHARLET /AFP via Getty Images

After the Ottawa Senate passed the Online News Act on Thursday, Meta confirmed it would remove news content from Facebook and Instagram for all Canadian users, while Google announced similar measures on its platforms. It was still unclear whether he would teach.

ad 2

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but the article continues below.

This content is reserved for subscribers

Enjoy the latest local, national and international news.

Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay, Rex Murphy and more. In addition, we also offer special editions of his NP Platform and First Reading newsletters and virtual events. Get unlimited online access to The National Post and 15 news sites with one account. The National Post ePaper is an electronic replica of the printed version that you can read, share, and comment on on any device. Daily puzzles such as New York Times crosswords. Support local journalism.Subscribe for more articles

Enjoy the latest local, national and international news.

Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay, Rex Murphy and more. Plus, it includes special edition newsletters and virtual events for the NP Platform and First Reading. Get unlimited online access to The National Post and 15 news sites with one account. The National Post ePaper is an electronic replica of the printed version that you can read, share, and comment on on any device. Daily puzzles such as New York Times crosswords. Support local journalism.Register more articles

Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience.

Access articles across Canada with a single account. Share your thoughts in the comments and join the conversation. Enjoy additional articles every month. Get email updates from your favorite authors.Article content

Known as Bill C-18, the law aims to force Google and Facebook to share revenues from news articles posted on their platforms with publishers. Removing the news entirely would exempt the company from the law.

Facebook confirmed it will end news on Facebook and Instagram for all Canadian users before the Online News Act (Bill C-18) takes effect today, Facebook said in a blog post Thursday afternoon.

To comply with Bill C-18 passed by Congress today, we reiterate that people accessing our platform in Canada will no longer be able to access content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters. have shared.

Canadians could also lose news content from Google searches if Google takes similar steps. Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is having last-minute talks with Google on Thursday afternoon, the minister’s office and Google officials confirmed.

Article content Advertisement 3

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content

In an emailed statement, Rodriguez said: Facebook is well aware that it has no obligations under the law at this time. With the King’s assent to Bill C-18, the Government will now work on the regulatory and enforcement process. If the government can’t stand up against tech giants on behalf of the Canadian people, who will?

Rodriguez and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have previously said statements by Google and Facebook that they would pull news from their platforms if the bill were passed were intimidating and ineffective.

Government has options if Facebook and Google remove news content, minister says, Meta launches test to block news for some Canadians on Facebook and Instagram

Although Bill C-18 does not specifically name Google and Meta, it applies to companies that provide news content and have a significant bargaining power imbalance with the news business. If Google and Meta stop providing news content, the bill will no longer apply to Google and Meta, removing the obligation to share revenue.

ad 4

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content

Bell Media cited that possibility as a consideration last week when it laid off 1,300 people, including cutbacks to its press operations. Bells Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer Robert Malcomson told The Canadian Press that the bill could be wasted if Google and Facebook block news on their platforms, and the company could wait for a resolution. I said I can’t.

Google also warned that it could terminate or terminate existing contracts with Canadian media outlets in response to the bill. The company currently has deals with news publishers covering 150 news outlets through the Google News Showcase program. Among them is Postmedia, publisher of the National Post, which supports the bill. Google pays media outlets content licensing fees for their shows, but the financial terms of the deal with the media outlets were not disclosed.

ad 5

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Contents of the article Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Cultural Heritage. Bill C-18 could be enacted as early as this week with royal assent Photo credit: Allen McInnis/MONTREAL GAZETTE

Google said on Thursday that it wanted to avoid pulling news. Spokeswoman Shay Purdy said Thursday that the company is doing everything it can to avoid consequences that no one wants.

Purdy said Google has proposed changes to the bill to the Liberal government, but none of our concerns have been addressed. Bill C-18 is about to become law, but it has yet to come to fruition. We will continue to work with the government to quickly explore ways forward.

It’s unclear what the Liberal government will do if companies remove news from their platforms. Asked about the possibility before a Senate committee earlier this month, Rodriguez said the government had options to take government advertising out of the platform, launch new programs, or increase funding for other programs. .

ad 6

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content

He also warned that if a platform removed news content, it could have a negative impact on its reputation.

The bill would force Google and Facebook to negotiate revenue-sharing commercial deals with news publishers. One of Google’s sticking points about the law is that it doesn’t provide a clear path to exemption.

Bill C-18 is modeled after Australian law. Under the regime, Google and Facebook signed deals with publishers that prevented them from invoking the News Media Bargaining Code, which meant that neither were actually designated as digital platforms subject to the code. do.

Canadian law is based on the same idea. Companies with commercial transactions will apply to the CRTC for an exemption from their bargaining obligations. The CRTC considers transactions exempt if they meet government-mandated criteria (such as whether they provide fair compensation).

ad 7

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content

However, under Bill C-18, platforms are automatically covered by the code before the exemption process begins. Google has previously asked for at least a clear and achievable path towards waivers.

Supporters of the bill cheered for its passage on Thursday.

Publishing body News Media Canada said the bill would allow news companies large and small to come together to negotiate fair market deals for news content with dominant search and social media companies.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation similarly said the long-awaited bill would ensure a framework for domestic news businesses, including commercial broadcasters, to fairly negotiate with online platforms about the value they derive from their content.

Marla Boltmann, executive director of advocacy group Friends, said in an emailed statement that Congress had passed the difficult bill across the finish line despite threats from Google and Facebook to block news in Canada. The organization said it was heartfelt congratulations. Our hope is that going forward, these foreign tech giants will abandon their intimidation tactics and show the respect that Canada’s democratic process deserves.

national post office

[email protected]

Article content Share this article on social networks Comments

join the conversation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/showdown-looming-as-online-news-bill-is-about-to-become-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos