AWS Opens Generative AI Innovation Center





SEATTLE—Amazon Web Services invests $100 million in the creation of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center and a new program aimed at helping customers successfully build and deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions announced its intention to

According to AWS, the project brings together AWS AI and machine learning (ML) experts with customers around the world and builds on more than 25 years of significant investment in developing AI technologies for customers and AWS is just one part of an overall AI strategy.

“Amazon has over 25 years of AI experience, with over 100,000 customers using AWS AI and ML services to address some of the biggest opportunities and challenges. We seek guidance on how to get started quickly and securely with generative AI,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing, and global services at AWS. “The Generative AI Innovation Center will enable teams of generative AI experts to take advantage of all that this new technology has to offer, as well as provide flexible and cost-effective generative AI services for enterprises, making it accessible to all organizations. It’s part of our goal to help people harness the power of AI.We work with our global community of partners to work with business leaders across all industries to maximize the impact of generative AI in their organizations. , helping us create value for our customers, employees and bottom line.”

As part of the effort, the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center team of strategists, data scientists, engineers, and solution architects will work incrementally with customers to build bespoke solutions that harness the power of generative AI.

AWS also said this commitment includes free workshops, engagements, and training designed to help customers develop use cases that create the most value for their business, based on best practices and industry expertise. said it would.

Customers work closely with generative AI experts on AWS and the AWS Partner Network to select the appropriate model, define a pathway to solve a technical or business challenge, develop a proof of concept, and Make a plan to launch your solution at scale.

Additionally, the Generative AI Innovation Center team provides guidance on best practices for responsibly applying generative AI and optimizing machine learning operations.

This includes strategies to help customers use AWS-generated AI services such as Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI-powered coding companion, and Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that creates foundational models (FMs) for AI21 Labs; Includes tools and assistance. , Stability AI, and Amazon’s own family of FMs, Amazon Titan, are accessible via APIs.

Users can train and run models using high-performance infrastructure such as Amazon EC2 Inf1 instances powered by AWS Inferentia, Amazon EC2 Trn1 instances powered by AWS Trainium, and Amazon EC2 P5 instances powered by NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs You can also.

Additionally, customers can use Amazon SageMaker to build, train, and deploy their own models, or use Amazon SageMaker Jumpstart to launch large-scale language models from Cohere, Technology Innovation Institute’s Falcon 40B, Hugging Face’s BLOOM, and more. , you can also deploy some of today’s most popular FMs.

For more information, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/generative-ai/.

