iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google Pixel 8 Pro preview





intro

We’re only a few months away from Apple’s expected iPhone 15 series announcement. The most exciting new iPhone out there is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the largest and most advanced phone coming to an Apple Store near you this fall. According to the information we have gathered, it will have a revamped design, a USB Type-C port, a periscope camera, and more.

How will the android react? No doubt a competing faction will have the answer. In fact, Google’s Pixel 8 Pro could very well be the Android flagship that comes closest to the market release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The next generation of his Pixel smartphone has also been heavily leaked, allowing us to draw conclusions with iPhone rivals. Expected Differences Between iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro: Apple A17 Bionic 3nm vs Google Tensor G3 Chipset iOS 17 vs Android 14 New Titanium Design vs Aluminum Build 6.7 ProMotion OLED vs 6.7 Inch 120Hz OLED Screen 8GB vs 12/16GB RAM 128GB , 256GB, 512GB, 1TB vs 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Version ~4,300mAh vs ~5,000mAh Battery 30W vs 23W Wired Charging 15W vs 23W Wireless Charging

table of contents:

design and size

In 2023, Apple plans to make a ton of design changes to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. First of all, there are rumors that you should say goodbye to stainless frames. There are widespread rumors that Apple will switch to titanium. This should make the next iPhone lighter and more durable, not to mention fingerprint smudges.

The distinctive hardware mute switch will also very likely be replaced with a customizable action button. However, despite rumors that Apple is considering switching to solid-state buttons, the remaining buttons (volume and power) will remain hardware for the time being.

And the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the phone with the thinnest bezel with a bezel as thin as 1.55mm. This would surpass the current record holder, the Xiaomi 13 with its 1.81mm bezel. This will help the iPhone achieve a more premium look and will blend in nicely with the rest of the phone’s design changes.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, definitely retains the aluminum-and-glass sandwich design seen on most recent Pixel phones. At this time, we don’t know if Google will apply many changes to the rear camera strip. On the Pixel 7 series, it blends seamlessly into the phone’s side frame. Google could pick things up again.

There are rumors that Google may switch to flat displays entirely with the Pixel 8 series. His previous Pixel smartphones had a small but noticeable display curve that probably annoyed some users while others went crazy for his Pixel flagships.

We don’t know what colors the Pixel 8 Pro will launch in, but Google’s knowledge is that these colors will have flashy and funny names. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, will likely be available in Space Grey, Silver, Gold, and possibly a new Deep Red color called Burgundy or another name.

Display difference

As we mentioned earlier, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has probably the thinnest bezel, at just 1.5 millimeters thick. However, aside from that major change, we don’t expect to see any other changes to the display. His 6.7-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and advanced HDR support is still on board, too. The ProMotion refresh rate, which varies between 1-120Hz, makes for a super-smooth and rewarding scrolling experience that’s addictive once you get used to it.

According to the latest rumors, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels and a median sharpness of 490ppi. The display can reportedly reach 1600 nits in HDR scenes. Finally, the display is completely flat and he is likely to be of the LTPS type and can reach refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Apple continues to employ the dynamic island cutout used throughout the interface to hide all Face ID components and the selfie camera and display useful information. Face ID will continue to be the default biometric authentication method on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We don’t know for sure, but we strongly believe the Pixel 8 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Photo-based face unlock will also be available.

Performance and software into the 3nm era

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will definitely feature the 3nm Apple A17 Bionic chipset. A leap in manufacturing efficiency from his current 4nm process to his 3nm will bring significant performance gains and efficiency gains, allowing for better battery life.

At the same time, Google will likely feature a third-generation custom Tensor chipset in the Pixel 3, probably not too different from existing Tensor chips. Google’s custom his processor isn’t overly performance oriented. Instead, the company has specifically tuned them to be extremely capable of on-device artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s RAM has almost certainly been increased to 8GB, but some rumors suggest the Pixel 8 Pro could come with as much as 16GB of RAM, which could improve overall performance and multiplayer. will bring enormous benefits to Task capacity of the phone. However, if we had to be smarter, we expect the Pixel 8 Pro to come with 8GB to 12GB of memory.

In terms of storage, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come in 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB versions. The Pixel 8 Pro could come in 128, 256 and 512GB versions, with the possibility of a 1TB version always on the lookout.

In terms of software support, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be supported for up to five years, and as early as the end of 2028. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro should get at least five years of security updates, while major versions of Android will get him three years, or Android 17.

Best of Both Cameras

The big novelty of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the addition of a 5X-6X periscope camera, which finally adds the zoom capability it deserves to the iPhone lineup. After using a relatively short telephoto lens like forever. Rumor has it that Apple may ditch his 3X telephoto in favor of a periscope with switchable focal lengths that can guarantee seamless zooming up to 6X.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s main camera will likely remain unchanged from the 48MP camera that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This main camera has some tweaks to not only allow for his normal 1X shots, but also his 2X zoom with natural optical properties using sensor crop.

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, our current expectation is that Google will once again grace its next flagship with a triple-camera array. This may consist of a 50MP or 64MP Sony IMX787 camera sensor, a wide-angle camera, and possibly a 5X telephoto camera sensor.

Of course, Pixel phones are well known for outperforming their weight, but that’s not because of superior hardware, but because of software algorithms that make the most of raw camera input data.

As for video, Google is rumored to introduce some significant video-related improvements in the Pixel 8 Pro, namely Video Unblur. This will automatically sharpen and stabilize footage that was probably blurry in post. But Apple’s flagship iPhone has always shot great video and set the industry standard generation after generation, so I doubt that’s enough to dethrone the iPhone.

Audio quality and haptics

Both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro will likely sport dual-speaker stereo loudspeaker systems, one on the bottom and one embedded in the earbuds. Judging by the previous entrants in their respective lineups, we have high hopes for the audio capabilities of both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro.

The same applies to haptic feedback. Haptic feedback has traditionally been very accurate and powerful on both phones. So forgive me if I have very high expectations for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro.

Battery Life and Charging Is the era of ultra-long-lasting phones coming?

As a matter of fact, there are no specific rumors about the battery capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro Max or Pixel 8 Pro.

For the iPhone, you probably want a battery in the 4,200-4,300mAh range, as capacity isn’t expected to vary much. However, when paired with the more efficient 3nm Apple A17 Bionic chip, the battery life is significantly improved. Therefore, we expect the iPhone 15 Pro Max to slightly outperform the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of overall durability.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro’s battery size hasn’t been leaked yet, but it’s very likely to be around 5,000mAh, similar to the Pixel 7 Pro.

As for charging, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is unlikely to support charging speeds above 30W and will also feature 15W MagSafe wireless charging. The Pixel 8 Pro could also possibly feature 23W wireless charging. Similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, expect up to 23W of wired charging on the deck as well.

Spec Comparison iPhone 15 Pro MaxGoogle Pixel 8 ProScreen6.7″ OLED120Hz ProMotion6.7″ OLED120HzProcessorA17 Bionic3nmGoogle Tensor G3RAM, Storage 8/128GB8/256GB8/512GB8/1TB

LPDDR5

16/128GB16/256GB16/512GB

LPDDR5

Camera 48MP Main 12MP Ultra 12MP 5X-6X Zoom

12MP front

50/64MP Main 12MP Ultra 48MP Telephoto

10.8MP Front

Battery4323 mAh*5000 mAh*ChargingUSB-C27W Wired MagSafeUSB-C23W Wired23W Wireless

*- expected specs

Summary and Final Verdict

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro are set to make the second half of 2023 very interesting.

Google has a chance to continue the strong momentum it achieved with previous Pixel phones, and the Pixel 8 Pro could be the phone that does just that. Alongside his foldable Pixel Fold, Google is considering a very strong portfolio.

Meanwhile, Apple is also looking at a very strong potential roster for the second half of 2023, and it’s clear that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most exciting new device to come. With a new design and powerful new hardware, this device will be the device many people consider upgrading from their older iPhones.

It’s too early to talk about pricing, but there are rumors that Apple could raise prices across the board, increasing the premium of the iPhone Pro Max by up to $100. As we learn more, so will you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/reviews/iphone-15-pro-max-vs-google-pixel-8-pro_id5861 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos