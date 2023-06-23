Scholarship programs that promote the cultural development of students





Oregon Tech Leadership and Diversity Scholars attend the Scholars Reception each semester to network and make connections.

Community and cultural engagement are fundamental to student development and overall graduate success.

To foster student success, Oregon Tech has reimagined leadership and diversity scholarships to prioritize cultural engagement, identity, and different perspectives.

Scholarships: The Leadership and Diversity Scholarship Program has existed at Oregon Tech since 2005, with approximately 60 scholars at the Klamath Falls and Portland Metro campuses, as well as educational institutions Chemeketa Community College and Boeing sites. is accepting

This scholarship is a multi-year program open to all undergraduates with a GPA of 2.75 or higher. A student’s background, involvement with the campus, first-generation status, and financial need are also considered during eligibility.

Emerging focus: Findings from a recent national survey on student engagement show that Oregon Tech officials believe that students are more likely than others in terms of reflecting their cultural identity and skills for engaging in intercultural dialogue. reported below average compared to educational institutions.

Improving these scores will involve having scholars attend educational events to learn more about cultural engagement, as well as innovating what scholars are doing to have more intentional conversations about their personal cultural identities. Associate Shoni Cayetano-Ramos said it would be beneficial to do so. Director of Student Leadership Development and Cultural Exchange.

In 2021, Oregon Tech staff removed the community service requirement and replaced it with conferences and events related to diversity, cultural engagement, and leadership.

Practice: Previously, students completed 90 hours of community service and one staff check-in during the academic year to maintain scholarship status.

Students now attend meetings with the Office of Student Engagement staff each semester to deliberately discuss leadership, personal development, and identity. Students are also required to attend one of his three workshops, activities, or events on diversity and leadership and complete a reflective essay on what they have gained and how their perspective has changed, says Cayetano. = Mr. Ramos says.

Events include LGBTQ+ allyship training, cultural or identity-based club meetings, cultural identity month events such as Black History Month, academic or social development conferences, anti-racism training, podcasts and films This includes participation in media focused on leadership such as.

Scholars also attend a reception with their peers each semester to network and build social capital with each other.

Impact: Staff surveyed scholars before and after program changes to assess impact. Student reviews also record whether students have achieved the learning outcomes established at the beginning of the year.

Since the program was reimagined, students share that their participation has helped them learn more about themselves, feel more connected and involved on campus, participate in different types of events, and gain a sense of belonging to the community. doing.

