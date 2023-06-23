Are you absent this week? Here’s what you missed in the fast-paced world of retail technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Journey’s End: Robotics Startup Karakuri Goes Bankrupt After Failing to Raise New Funding

Ocado-backed robotics startup Karakuri, founded in 2018, is scaling back.

The company, which developed the technology for the QSR industry, is in talks to secure additional funding, and recently discussed a bailout deal with Henny Penny, a U.S.-based food service equipment maker.

However, those negotiations failed.

In a LinkedIn post, Karakuri CEO and Founder Barney Wragg said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I must report that our journey in Karakuri is nearing its end.”

Over the past five years, we have developed and implemented robotics for the QSR industry. We have survived many hardships, such as pandemics and bank failures, but unfortunately we have not been able to find the funds we need to take us to the next level.

He added: “Most of all, I want to thank the incredible team we have built.” I’ve been

It is my duty to help these great people find new roles, spread their wings, and share their talents with others. Attach a list of available representatives and preferred contact details.

Feel free to reach out to anyone you think you may need or who might be able to help you find a new role. I will do my best to help you.

Food waste reduction expert Gander appoints ex-Asda CEO Andy Clark as outside director

Gander, a technology platform focused on reducing food waste, has announced the appointment of former Asda CEO Andy Clark as a non-executive director.

Mr. Clark has held key roles at Morrisons, Matarán and Iceland, and spent five years at Asda as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ganders’ proprietary Ganderlytics analytics platform gives retailers access to reports to streamline waste strategies and compliance.

The solution also offers shoppers discounted food prices, helping them save money and protect the environment.

Mr. Gander said Clarks’ appointment to the Board of Directors will prepare the company to embark on an ambitious phase of growth, as it seeks to realize its vision of creating a better world through collaborative action and disruptive innovation. He said it marks a pivotal moment in the journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/6/23/been-away-this-week-then-heres-what-you-missed-in-the-fast-paced-world-of-retail-technology The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos