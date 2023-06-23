Susie Hilfiger sells Greenwich property for 62% discount





Two years after going public, the Greenwich property sold for less than half its original asking price, falling short of its target.

Susie Hilfiger, who listed the home for $40 million in 2021, has sold her equestrian property in Connecticut for $15 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The buyer has not been disclosed.

Hilfiger listed the property, known as Denbigh Farm, for $40 million two years ago. But as the housing market frenzy caused by the pandemic began to correct itself, the asking price fell to a final pre-sale price of $18 million, 62 percent below the initial asking price.

She and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger purchased the home in 1995 for $8.5 million. When the couple divorced in 2000, she continued to own 20 acres of land.

With 14,000 square feet of habitable space in the main residence, the price per square foot is approximately $1,071. It has 7 bedrooms and unique areas such as a flower arrangement room, a silver storage room, and a refrigerated meat locker.

The grounds include general luxury residential facilities and horse riding facilities. There are 6 stables, 3 paddocks and a riding range. The grounds also include a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a playhouse modeled after Mr. and Mrs. George and Martha Washington’s famous residence, Mount He Vernon.

Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realties held the listing. Hilfiger is selling because he plans to move to the West Coast where his children live.

The deed of transfer of Tommy Hilfiger’s estate in Greenwich was signed on the same day that Denbigh Farm went on the market. The designer and his wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, sold the property for $45 million when they moved to Palm Beach.

This month, Tommy Hilfiger sold his Palm Beach home for $41.4 million. He comes five months after his T his Capital Management affiliate purchased the home for his $36.9 million. Over the past two years, the fashion designer has closed seven of his deals in South Florida and has emerged as a prolific real estate investor.

Holden Walter Warner

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/new-york/tristate/2023/06/22/susie-hilfiger-sells-greenwich-estate-at-62-discount/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos