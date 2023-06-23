Low-Code No-Code: A Visual Approach to Innovation for Banks





Banks can use low-code no-code tools to drive innovation, customize and automate workflows, even if they don’t have highly technical coding experience on staff.

By Sayon Deb

Low-code no-code (LCNC) based platforms are rapidly gaining popularity in the software development arena for various industries, including banking and financial services. These tools offer a visual approach to app development compared to traditional computer programming approaches that rely on code. The flexibility of this approach has led software and app vendors in other areas such as process automation and business process management, customer relationship management, and business intelligence to integrate low-code no-code capabilities into their solutions. . Banks can use LCNC tools to drive innovation, customize and automate workflows, even if they don’t have highly technical coding experience on staff.

The LCNC-based platform enables non-technical business users with little formal coding experience to contribute to software and app development projects. This allows educational institutions to reduce the time and resources required for app development. This article explains what a low-code/no-code based platform is, how it impacts the banking industry, and what banks should consider when adopting and implementing a platform.

What is Low-Code No-Code? Low-Code No-Code is best thought of as a graphical or visual approach to performing programming or development tasks that traditionally required coding. As the name suggests, low-code platforms rely on users having some coding knowledge and can be used by IT professionals with some coding skills to create complex custom apps. Whereas most platforms offer a no-code environment, most business users need no programming experience to create apps and workflows that meet their business needs.

Low-code platforms offer greater flexibility and customization options than no-code platforms, but require coding knowledge. However, both low-code and no-code platforms offer faster and more efficient ways to develop applications by alleviating the need for traditional coding and testing.

What impact will it have on the banking industry?

Banks use a wide range of applications to manage customer data, financial transactions, and regulatory compliance. In this context, LCNC-based platforms can support many use cases (besides app development) such as enabling and enhancing workflow automation, process optimization, digital banking, and data analytics.

For example, banks today face increasing pressure to deliver an online and mobile banking experience to their customers. The LCNC app development platform helps banks meet the growing demand for digital banking services and the need to develop and deploy new digital applications quickly and efficiently. These tools also help accelerate the development of customer service apps such as chatbots and virtual assistants. The LCNC-based platform eliminates the need for traditional coding and testing, allowing banks to streamline their app development process.

LCNC-based platforms also help automate business processes such as account opening, customer onboarding, customer verification, transaction processing, loan origination and underwriting. These tools improve efficiency by reducing the need for manual intervention and reduce the risk of error. In addition, banks can leverage these platforms to automate compliance processes to improve regulatory compliance and reduce the risk of errors and non-compliance.

While community banks continue to face challenges in recruiting and retaining skilled technical talent, the LCNC-based platform will provide financial institutions of all sizes with the ability to build and scale new digital offerings as needed. can be improved. These platforms are often less expensive than developing in-house systems and can be tailored to the bank’s unique business requirements, allowing banks to respond quickly to changing business needs. Most LCNC platforms offer integrated development environments with built-in APIs, reusable plugins, and visual-based connectors that automate much of the development process.

What can banks do?

To take advantage of the benefits offered by the LCNC platform, banks first assess their existing IT infrastructure and identify opportunities for automation and workflow improvements. These are potential areas where the LCNC platform can be used to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Banks can identify areas where such tools are relevant by evaluating existing business processes and conducting process mapping exercises to identify bottlenecks (i.e. manual, repetitive or time-consuming tasks). can. Once identified, banks can assess the potential impact of using an LCNC-based platform for each use case, estimating time and cost savings, as well as potential benefits to employee experience, compliance and risk management. You can consider the impact Identified use cases should be prioritized based on potential impact and resource requirements, starting with small, low-risk use cases before scaling up to more complex processes.

Banks should also evaluate the LCNC offerings in the market to identify the best fit for their specific needs (general app development, process automation, CRM, etc.) and requirements. Many platforms combine low-code and no-code capabilities, such as Appian for process automation, Mendix for app development, Microsoft Power Apps for data connectivity, and Genesis Global for building apps for financial institutions. We offer both. Other vendors that offer pure no-code platforms for enterprise-grade apps include Unqork, Betty Blocks, Nextworld, AppGyver, and Zapier. As with most new technology deployments, banks should consider starting a pilot project where the benefits and drawbacks can be properly tested and evaluated in a controlled environment. Key factors to consider include platform capabilities, usability, scalability, and security.

Along with assessing infrastructure and vendor options, banks may need to invest in training to ensure staff have the necessary skills and knowledge to use these tools effectively. I have. While this tool reduces or eliminates the need for coding skills, employees may use the technology more effectively if they are trained in project management.

To tie all this together, banks need to ensure they have a clear plan for integrating the LCNC platform into their existing IT infrastructure. This should include a detailed roadmap for implementation and means for monitoring and evaluating the success of new tools.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bankingjournal.aba.com/2023/06/low-code-no-code-a-visual-approach-to-tech-innovation-for-banks/

