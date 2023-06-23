ADM identifies health, wellness, environment and technology as key factors driving alternative proteins





June 23, 2023 — ADM has released its outlook on what is driving progress in the protein ecosystem as the need for expanded protein options grows. A new report details the factors shaping the future of protein innovation, including consumer preferences, health and wellness, environmental impact, and technological advancements.

The company says it uses its expertise and insights to forecast future trends. ADM works with industry partners and invests in advanced technologies to develop and innovate protein solutions that benefit both people and the planet.

“We are building on our long-standing legacy in the alternative protein industry by expanding our capabilities, introducing new high-quality solutions in-house, and investing in and partnering with food technology companies to drive innovation. I am passionate and excited to build more,” says Laetitia Goncalves. ADM’s President of Global Foods speaks to her Food Materials First.

“Taste, texture, nutrition and availability remain key factors in consumer acceptance and adoption of alternative protein products, and we are committed to our ever-expanding protein portfolio and deep technical and culinary expertise. We support each of these needs through our expertise.”

Pushing the boundaries of alternative proteins By connecting seed-to-fork functions and leveraging cutting-edge technology, ADM “aspires to push the boundaries of what’s possible” with alternative proteins, explained Gonsalves. To do.

ADM “aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible” with alternative proteins. “We are improving and optimizing taste and nutrition across the value chain from the beginning, starting at the bean level. , while giving equal importance to innovation and sustainability,” she explains.

Specifically, she said, ADM is focused on designing clean-tasting protein solutions that offer great functionality and are easy for developers to incorporate into their favorite applications.

“We develop solutions that enable brands to deliver the sensory experiences consumers want, whether it’s the satisfying chewiness of beef or chicken, the flaky texture of fish, or the creaminess of dairy products,” elaborates Gonsalves.

The search for new solutions through technology aligns with one of Innova Market Insights’ Top 10 Trends for 2023, “Future of Agriculture.” Market researchers say brands need to demonstrate how novel production techniques benefit farmers, people and the planet.

“Our plant proteins, systems and technologies are the foundation our flavorists and culinary professionals use to create authentic sensory experiences through our holistic approach, our flavor tuning technology, our extensive culinary ingredient portfolio, We also utilize food bases,” Gonsalves explains.

“This approach helps replicate the aroma and taste components of animal-based meat, seafood and dairy products in a variety of plant-based products.”

The Future of ADM Agriculture ADM recently announced a strategic development agreement with Air Protein earlier this month, combining ADM’s nutrition, formulation and research expertise with its landless agriculture platform. The partnership aims to identify ways to scale cost-effective ingredients that enable meat substitutes to meet their cost, nutrition, flavor and texture goals.

The agreement also provides mutually exclusive rights for ADM and Air Protein to work together to build and operate the world’s first Air Protein commercial scale plant. Leticia Goncalves, President, ADM Global Foods, said:

“We have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Believer Meats to bring in ADM’s vast stockpile of ingredients and complete nutritional solutions expertise focused on improving Believer Meats’ productivity in cultivated meat production. Together we will explore a wide range of opportunities across the process, “a unique cell-cultured meat process,” Gonsalves explains.

“This non-exclusive agreement also marks a path to further support partnerships and industry growth by leveraging ADM’s processing expertise and track record to commercialize new products that potentially emerge from the collaboration. “

Lab-grown meat entered a new era this week when Upside Foods and Good Meat received landmark regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to sell farm-raised chicken.

This comes at a time when ADM revealed that consumers are becoming “more adventurous in their protein choices,” according to the company’s survey of plant consumers, defined as flexitarian, vegan and vegetarian. rice field.

“Specifically, when asked about their interest in more novel or next-generation protein sources, 74%, 69%, and 66% of these consumers said meat substitutes, dairy substitutes, and hybrids in specialty nutrition, respectively. We are interested in trying protein sources,” emphasizes Gonsalves.

“This presents a huge opportunity for consumer acceptance and eventual adoption of future technologies.”

Expansion and industry partnerships ADM said it has “significant development underway” to support further efforts in this area and plans to open new facilities and partner with other companies to expand protein production. Gonsalves explains.

“First, we are preparing to open the Protein Innovation Center in Illinois, USA. It will be a hub of creativity and cutting-edge research that will push the boundaries of taste and texture innovation,” she said. said.

“We believe that a combination of plant-based, animal-based and novel protein sources are needed to build resilient food systems while supporting the environment,” says Gonsalves. The Texture Innovation Center on the premises of Wageningen University and Research Institute in the Netherlands. ”

With more than 300 million people in 82 countries facing food insecurity, Gonsalves says feeding a ballooning global population will require sharing resources with innovators in other industries.

“We believe that a combination of plant-based, animal-based and novel protein sources are needed to build resilient food systems while supporting the environment. , we see a bright future where we can meet our sustainability goals, secure our food system, and provide delicious, nutritious choices for people around the world for generations to come. “

Supporting Regional Innovation ADM is also building facilities in various regions around the world to support regional innovation.

“From our recently opened customer creation and innovation center in Manchester, England, to our innovation center in Brazil, to our extrusion facility in Serbia, we are dedicated to meeting a wide variety of protein preferences in different regions, as well as regional We are creating additional opportunities to enable access to the ‘world’,” Gonsalves elaborates.

Gonsalves also reveals that ADM “looks at the nutrients that remain after the bean processing process and thinks outside the box to find ways to get the most out of bean processing.” Did. Influencing global nutrition initiatives. ”

“Through international collaborations with other food technologies and companies, we are helping to expand the next generation of alternative protein sources. Working together will make the alternative protein sector more efficient, more accessible and affordable.” options to regional markets around the world,” she concludes.

