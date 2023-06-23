TENOKE Glory Chamber Free Download





Glory Room TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action-adventure and indie game.

Glory Room TENOKE PC 2023 Overview

Glory Room is a roguelike game that can be played quickly and lightly, it starts with brief stories of characters who have no choice but to come to the infernal arena, the player’s control skills are also important, and there are many special rooms that appear randomly. Through this, you can strengthen weapons, gamble or obtain items, you can upgrade your character in many ways, battle is not the only way, surprise raids and rooms with many traps also appear, develop your own strategy to solve the problem. You can also find hidden items, there are a lot of choice skills and passive skills in the game, some combinations create very powerful powers, there are many cameras and surveillance cameras in the Glory Room, if you show an emotional battle, the audience will cheer and cheer. It gives you money, there are many weapons, skills, monsters, traps, etc. in the game, if you find these, you can always view the information and modeling of this item. Unfortunately, not all of them are free. Earn money in glory room to unlock all items. – Add magic weapon and spear weapons- Add chainsaw- Add various passive skill items- Add stage- More room types- Special upgrade technique for each weapon- Add gambling object- Story progression for each character- Game balance adjustments- Add and spawn active skills

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR THIS VERSION Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/reload set TENOKE File name: Glory_Room_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 1.4 GBMD5SUM: 1a1879aebc341601ae8f781e2d4a9e5f

Glory Room TENOKE system requirements

Before you start Glory Room TENOKE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: windows7/8/10 * Processor: i5 * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 * Sound card: Realtek

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: windows7/8/10 * Processor: i5 6600 + * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 * Sound card: Realtek

TENOKE Glory Chamber Free Download

Click on below button to start Glory Room TENOKE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

