CAFE 0 The Sleeping Beast REMASTERED TENOKE Free Download

The darkly tragic visual novel, “CAFE 0 ~The Sleeping Beast~” returns as a remastered version! It contains a lot of improvements as mentioned below.

New features in the enhanced version

* Major graphics update! All backgrounds are redrawn, and all CGs are re-mastered. The images are also re-mastered with some color adjustment. * The interfaces are renewed, making it easier to access. * Added the feature of selecting the day to start the game from the chapter you want. Supported now. * Full HD resolution. * Lip movements and blinking eyes have been added to characters.

story

The story begins in a village with an atmosphere similar to Europe in the 19th century, there is a large noble villa in which Corliss Green works, one day she wakes up and finds herself in front of a strange cafe, Noir, the waiter, tells her that she is already dead, but she fails to go to heaven, and as a lost soul , she ends up at the entrance to Cafe 0, and Corliss later gives her a chance to go back to a week before her death. Need to go to heaven and what is the truth about her untimely last death Sophie Evans works as a midwife. She is a funny woman and everyone likes her. What is its relationship to the missing incident 15 years ago?

ejaculate

Corliss – AyanoNathan – Mayuki SawaeEthan – Tarou YamadaBarclay – NyoibouNoir – ShinyaSophie – AonoiEd – Kyou TsukikageEva / Emma – Remi TamakiMOB – Aonoi, Ayano, Kon, Kouto Saionji, Shiwasun, Komugi Morachibana, Hikowasun

Theme song

“re?” Music: Souichi Sakagami (Trial and Error) Lyrics: kikyow Sound: Ming Zi

Guide

Simply choose the option that shows the heart in the same color on the second and third days to access the character’s specified path. The true path will be available later after all character paths have ended.

BGM

11 original orchestral sounds from Seycara Orchestra.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR THIS VERSION Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set/Repacker: TENOKE Name file name: CAFE_0_The_Sleeping_Beast_REMASTERED_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 958 MBMD5SUM: 1b59e7ef8007fed60c

System requirements for CAFE 0 The Sleeping Beast REMASTERED TENOKE

Before you start CAFE 0 The Sleeping Beast REMASTERED TENOKE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

WindowsmacOS SteamOS + Linux Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Win 7 * Processor: 2 GHz * Memory: 1 GB RAM * Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: 10.14 * Processor: 2 GHz * Memory: 1 GB RAM * Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: x86_64 * Processor: 2 GHz * Memory: 1 GB RAM * Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

