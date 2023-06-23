Endava Becomes Google Cloud Premier Partner, Plans Significant Expansion of Business Units





This partnership will further strengthen Endavas’ capabilities to provide new and existing clients with cutting-edge Google Cloud products and services. Endava plans to expand its business units and hire 500 people to increase its expertise.

LONDON, UK, November 10, 2022 (NYSE DAVA) Endava, a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced that it has become a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

Endava works with clients around the world to provide them with the guidance, tools and understanding to embark on their journey to digital acceleration success, to serve them the best possible and to help them navigate ever-changing technology. situation. This partnership with Google Cloud enables Endava consultants to offer even more customized products and services across the entire Google Cloud product suite, including cloud migrations, providing excellent customer support with well-trained and certified staff. be able to provide services.

A partnership with Google Cloud means Endava can scale in new areas, allowing Endava to invest in engineering teams ahead of demand and provide a dedicated sales team to work with Google Cloud. Endava currently has 750 active clients across a wide range of industries, and Google Cloud enables us to bring innovations across many industries to our clients. Specifically, Endava has 300 global clients and over 600 cloud projects. This will allow the company to not only offer his Google Cloud specific skills to clients, but also the skills needed to work with other cloud service providers in multi-cloud or hybrid cloud setups. increase.

Endava’s partnership with Google Cloud gives clients the opportunity to rethink how technology is delivered and how technology teams can build truly global, zero-downtime systems.

Andrew Rossiter, Global Head of Endava’s Google Cloud Unit, said: “This partnership is about Endava’s success working with companies to ensure their technology is on the cutting edge, and how Google Cloud We are thrilled to have combined the amazing range of products and services we bring to you.” We looked forward to making our business even better as we bring more choices to a wider audience.

Endava currently has 50 people certified on Google Cloud across the company. Going forward, Endava will employ 500 of his people worldwide to devote themselves to this business. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, in addition to certifying more staff, the company is also able to offer both new hires and existing staff further training and development opportunities, including graduate training programs.

“One of the biggest challenges facing any company is attracting and retaining top talent,” continued Andrew. This is a challenge his Endava has tackled thus far, despite the continuing skills shortages around the world. Our company is already known to be an attractive place to work, but as a partner of Google Cloud Premier, he will build on this reputation and continue to build long-term relationships with our most valuable asset: our employees. I can. Supporting their career development and helping our employees learn and take on new challenges is central to our human-centered approach and is key to continuing to grow our business. .

Endava continues to grow its work with Google Cloud, including additional badges for partnerships and certifications in key technology specializations.

About ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. Leveraging next-generation technology, our agile, multi-disciplinary team offers a combination of product and technology strategy, intelligent experience, and world-class engineering to help you move from ideation to engagement. We help our clients become digital, experience-driven businesses. From development and implementation of products, platforms and solutions. Endava works with clients, seamlessly integrates with their teams, drives idea generation, and delivers robust solutions.

Endava has 12,065 employees (as of September 30, 2022) located near customer locations in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, UK, US and nearshore in the European Union. We are based in a distribution center. : Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia. Central European countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia. Latin America: Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay. Asia Pacific, Malaysia.

For more information, please visit www.endava.com.

Press contact

Endava: Hotwire Global: [email protected]

