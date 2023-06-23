Canada’s Online News Law Targets Facebook and Google





Canada’s parliament has passed a law requiring tech companies to pay national news outlets for links to their articles, so Facebook and Instagram owners will be able to pull news stories from both domestic platforms. Announced.

The law, which was passed on Thursday, is the latest round-up in a push by governments around the world to force big companies like Google and Facebook to pay for news they share on their platforms. , the two companies have resisted on virtually every front.

Despite some caveats, Canada’s new law will force search engines and social media companies to engage in negotiation processes and binding arbitration where necessary to license news content.

The law, the Online News Act, is modeled after a similar law passed in Australia two years ago. It was designed to increase fairness in Canada’s digital news market and contribute to its sustainability, according to the official description. It was not clear as of Friday morning exactly when the law would take effect.

Proponents of the bill see it as a victory for news outlets as they struggle to make up for the devastation in advertising revenue as Silicon Valley companies corner the online advertising market.

A strong, independent and free press is the cornerstone of our democracy, Pablo Rodriguez, Canada’s minister for culture in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, said on Twitter late Thursday. The Online News Act will help tech giants negotiate fair and equitable deals with news outlets.

Technology companies feel differently.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, had previously warned lawmakers that it would stop serving news on both platforms to Canadian users if the bill passed. The company announced Thursday that it plans to do just that, according to an Associated Press report. Representatives for Meta, Facebook and Instagram did not respond to requests for comment.

In a separate statement, a Google spokesperson criticized the bill as unworkable and said the company offered thoughtful and practical solutions to improve the bill.

Google told Canadian lawmakers in May that the debate over the bill had created unrealistic expectations among politicians and news publishers for unlimited subsidies for Canadian media. Google has proposed, among other changes, to require tech companies to pay for displaying news content rather than linking to news content.

Google spokeswoman Jen Crider said in a statement Thursday that so far none of our concerns have been addressed. He declined to say what the company plans to do with the legislation and declined to comment further on the record.

Similar battles have been going on in other countries for years.

In the European Union, countries are trying to enforce the Copyright Directive adopted by the EU in 2019 to force media outlets to compensate for their content on Google, Facebook and other platforms.

In Australia, parliament passed a law in 2021 requiring Google and Facebook to pay for news content displayed on their platforms. At the time, Google appeared to have effectively surrendered, announcing a three-year global deal with Rupert Murdochs News Corp to pay publishers for news content. Facebook has gone the opposite direction, announcing that it will immediately restrict people and publishers from sharing and viewing news links within Australia.

And in the US, the Department of Justice and a group of eight states sued Google in January for illegally abusing its monopoly on the technology underpinning online advertising. The lawsuit was the department’s first antitrust lawsuit against a tech giant under President Biden.

California has also threatened legal pressure on tech companies. Earlier this month, the state legislature passed a bill in the state senate that would tax tech companies for distributing news articles. In response, Meta said the bill would force it to remove news from Facebook and Instagram.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested earlier this month that he would not compromise with tech companies over online news laws.

The fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians’ access to local news than pay their fair share is a big deal, and they are now resorting to bullying tactics to try and get their way. , he told reporters. It doesn’t work.

University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist, who specializes in regulations governing the Internet and e-commerce, said the effort could backfire.

Professor Geist said it would disproportionately hurt small, independent media and relinquish the field to low-quality sources. At worst, it was completely predictable and avoidable.

