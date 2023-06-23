MongoDB integrates with Vertex AI models on Google Cloud





Today at its annual developer conference in New York, database company MongoDB announced new features for its Atlas platform that it hopes will make it easier for enterprises to build modern applications.

The features released today will further support customers running the largest and most demanding mission-critical workloads that require continued improvements in scalability and flexibility, thus driving next-generation applications into the future. Unleash the power of software and data with MongoDB president and CEO Dev Ittycheria says he uses a single developer data platform to run his business.

The company also announced new industry services and a partnership with Google Cloud to enable developers to accelerate the use of generative AI and build a new class of applications.

Below is a summary of the main announcements from the MongoDBs event.

The biggest news of the event was the introduction of new vector search and stream processing capabilities in Atlas. Atlas is a fully managed data platform that provides a suite of integrated data services centered around cloud databases to enable teams to build and deploy applications at scale.

As the company explained, AI-powered vector search transforms text, image, audio, and video data into numeric vectors, enabling semantic search for highly relevant information. This enhances use cases such as text-to-image search within Atlas and enables the integration of generative AI into your applications.

Stream processing, on the other hand, gives developers a single interface that makes it easy to extract insights from high-speed, high-volume streaming data. It handles all types of data and enables teams to build applications that can analyze information in real time, coordinate actions, and inform business actions.

The company also announced that Atlas Search Nodes provide dedicated resources for scaling search workloads independently of databases, and querying data in Microsoft Azure Blob Storage using MongoDB Atlas Online Archive and Atlas Data Federation. also announced that it will provide support for Previously, this service only supported his AWS.

Google Cloud’s approach to AI

In addition to feature updates, MongoDB has announced an AI initiative with Google Cloud. The company has integrated Google Clouds Vertex AI Large Language Models (LLM) with a new Quickstart Architecture Review to accelerate workflows for developers using Atlas and introduce new classes such as semantic search, classification, outlier detection, and AI. Generating AI applications to be able to build. Enhanced chatbots and text summaries.

“Generative AI presents a significant opportunity for developers to create new applications and experiences, adding real business value to their customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Global Ecosystems and Channels at Google Cloud. I will.” This new initiative by Google Cloud and MongoDB provides more features, support, and resources for developers building the next generation of generative AI applications.

New AI Innovator Program

In another effort to help developers build next-generation AI applications, MongoDB announced the AI ​​Innovators program. The program offers up to $25,000 in MongoDB Atlas credits, partnership opportunities in the MongoDB partner ecosystem, and Go-Innovation to accelerate innovation and increase exposure to new markets for organizations building next-generation AI-powered solutions. up-to-market support for

The program has two tracks, one for early-stage startups and one for more established organizations with an existing customer base.

Atlas for industry

MongoDB also announced Atlas for Industries, a program where the company offers a data platform in industry-specific packages.

First, we launched Atlas for Financial Services, giving financial industry companies access to expert-led architecture design reviews, technology partnerships, and industry-specific knowledge accelerators to quickly get started and identify data platforms. You can now build applications that target the challenges of to the industry. The company plans to follow suit later this year with products for manufacturing, automotive, insurance, healthcare, retail and other industries.

MongoDB Relational Migrator Now Generally Available

Finally, MongoDB has made Relational Migrator generally available, making migration from traditional relational database technologies to MongoDB Atlas much faster and easier.

The tool analyzes legacy databases, automatically generates new data schemas and code, and performs seamless migrations to MongoDB Atlas without downtime. We currently support transfers from Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.

