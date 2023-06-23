Canada will require Google and Meta to pay news outlets news fees under forthcoming legislation





OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would require media companies to pay Google and Meta for news content they share or reuse on their platforms.

The bill, which is due to be enacted, was passed amid a conflict between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and Silicon Valley’s tech giants.

Ottawa said the law would create a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry. And Canada’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, promised to push back against what he called threats to remove journalism from Facebook and Google’s platforms.

Meta confirmed Thursday that it plans to comply with the bill by discontinuing Facebook and Instagram news for Canadian users, as it had previously proposed. Meta didn’t provide details about the timeline for its plans, but said it would remove local news from its site before the Online News Act takes effect. The bill will come into force six months after receiving royal approval.

To comply with Bill C-18 passed by Congress today, we are pleased to announce that content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to those accessing our platform in Canada. It has been shared repeatedly, Lisa Laventure said. Head of Communications at Meta, Canada.

Traditional media and broadcasters have praised the bill, which promises to increase fairness in the digital news market and bring more money to shrinking newsrooms. Tech giants such as Meta and Google have been accused of disrupting and dominating the advertising industry, overtaking smaller, traditional players.

Meta, based in Menlo Park, Calif., has taken similar steps in the past. In 2021, the company temporarily blocked news from the platform after Australia passed a bill requiring tech companies to pay publishers for the use of news articles. He then signed a contract with an Australian publisher.

The minister’s spokesperson, Laura Scafidi, said Rodriguez was scheduled to meet with Google on Thursday afternoon, and that Google was hinting at the possibility of removing news links from the popular search engine. The company has not commented on the matter.

Meta has already been tested to block news for up to 5% of Canadian users, and Google conducted a similar test earlier this year.

Online news laws require both companies to enter into agreements with news publishers for news content on their sites if they contribute to the revenues of big tech companies.

Immediately after Bill C-18 was passed, tech giants had no obligations under the law. As part of this process, Skafidi said all details will be made public before the tech giant is designated under the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/google-meta-canada-news-online-bill-47b782ca56ecec25bc633c9a9b5417f9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos