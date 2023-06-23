How to use Google Play Store purchase requests





Purchase approval settings allow you to control what your child can purchase and download from the Google Play Store. You can request permissions for all apps, or only for in-app purchases (IAPs). Usually, you enter a password on the other person’s device to allow paid apps or tap the option to approve free downloads. However, these methods will only work if you’ve set up a payment method that’s shared by everyone in your family group. If you don’t want to share your card with more than one person, Google can still cover your child’s expenses.

The Purchase Requests feature will roll out in December 2022 and is a more convenient way to monitor what your kids buy online without using shared payment methods. Saved payment methods can now be used on her personal Google account, and the feature is now available on her child’s Chromebook or Android device. If you want to set this parental control function, please do as follows.

How Google Purchase Requests Work

Purchase requests are a feature associated with Google Family groups. If you don’t have a group sharing payment method set up, your child will be able to send her real-time messages asking for permission to purchase only the app and her IAP. You cannot request Play Books, subscription purchases, or Google TV. If you’ve already set up a payment method, your child won’t see the option to make a request. The device only shows the normal screen asking for the password.

In your request you will receive a message with the option to allow or deny. If you agree, you can pay using credits, debits, or Google Play gift cards stored in your account. Google will automatically process the transaction, initiate the download, and send both parties a confirmation email. The details will appear in the order history menu on the Play Store for the whole family to see. You don’t have to approve the request immediately, you can visit it again later.

Only children under the age of 18 can use their personal card to request approval from the Family Manager. Adults do not require permission to purchase unless you change your authorization settings to restrict IAP. You can also change your child’s approval settings. However, according to Google, “Purchase authorization can only be used to restrict purchases made with your family payment method through Google Play’s billing system.”

Purchase requests do not include existing content shared in Family Library. If your child has purchased something before, setting restrictions will only affect future purchases and will not revoke current access. If you don’t want to use an app, block it in Family Link.

How to approve or decline a purchase request

The Family Link and Google Play Store apps offer options for managing purchase requests. Both apps work only on supported Android devices, so you can’t use them if you’re logged into your account on an iOS smartphone or other third-party device.

To make a request, your child must purchase the app from the store or attempt an in-app purchase. From the Play Store, you’ll see a pop-up her message asking you to ask a parent to get the item. You will receive a notification once your request has been submitted. You can see what content your child wants to pay for and ask to approve or deny it. If you miss a notification, you can always view it on the Play Store or Family Link. Use the following steps to start the process:

Manage Purchase Requests in Google Play Store Opens the Google Play Store. Tap your profile icon in the upper right corner. Select Settings from the menu. Tap Family to expand the dropdown list.[承認リクエストの管理]to see which purchases require authorization. Manage purchase requests with Family Link Open the Family Link app. Tap the bell icon in the upper right corner. There you will see purchase requests that require approval.Raising a child doesn’t have to be expensive

We have limited visibility into what our children are doing online. It is no surprise that the world of the Internet is advancing rapidly. With just a few taps, kids can instantly buy something or download unrelated content. If your child accesses Paid Content for any reason, or if you change your mind about giving your child approval, you may be eligible for a refund through the Google Play Store.

