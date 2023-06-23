New Google Weather Adds Nowcast to Surpass Dark Sky Predictions





The launch of the Pixel Tablet and Fold will also see a redesign of Google Weather. This revamped version, which will be coming to other devices later, features Google Nowcast for more accurate rain, hail and snow forecasts.

Google confirmed today that the new weather experience will be coming to more devices in the future, but has yet to give details on when. We are currently in the process of incorporating user feedback from the original launch of the revamped Pixel Tablet and Fold to refine the design. These two devices are available in 26 languages.

Google Nowcast

Along with the new Weather design, the main addition is Google Nowcast, which more accurately predicts rain, hail, and snow in the next 12 hours.

These short-term forecasts are based on Multi-Radar/Multi-Sensor System (MRMS) and High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other sources. This nowcast data is updated multiple times per hour.

If there is an ongoing or upcoming continuous precipitation event, Google will show a new section above the hourly forecast carousel. In the example below, the ‘It will start raining soon’ card says ‘Light to heavy rain from 8:32am to 12:36pm’. The card also includes a timeline showing whether it will be light, medium or heavy.

Google won’t show Nowcasts when the weather forecast says no rain, hail, snow, or is uncertain. For long-term forecasts, Google still uses Weather.com data.

Google Nowcast is available when searching for weather in the continental United States (English only) from mobile devices, including new weather experiences on Pixel tablets and Fold, and the web.

This is somewhat reminiscent of Dark Sky and now Apple Weather providing “minute-by-minute precipitation intensity over the next hour.” However, Google’s predictions up to 12 hours later could offer significant improvement.

In 2020, the company detailed ML research on “nowcasting” to better predict localized storms and other short-term weather events that traditional methods have failed to adequately address.

Google’s approach uses radar data and treats weather forecasting as a computer vision problem. A neural network learns about the physics of the atmosphere from training samples only, rather than incorporating a priori knowledge of how the atmosphere actually works.

One of the advantages of ML techniques is that predictions are virtually instantaneous. This means that forecasts are based on the most recent data, whereas HRRR is hampered by computational latency of 1-3 hours. This improves prediction for computer vision techniques that make very short-term predictions.

