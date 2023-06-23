The Next Generation of Workers Are Less Tech-Savvy Than We Think





Aaron Sconard, Co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight.

Beyond millennials, a new dominance is emerging in the entry-level workforce. It’s Generation Z. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2025, Generation Z will make up 27% of the global workforce. This should be good news for organizations looking for tech-savvy talent. After all, Gen Z has a reputation for being a tech-savvy generation because they grew up with smartphones and constant internet connectivity.

Unfortunately, Gen Z may be less prepared for the tech jobs of the future than we think. The main reason is that traditional education has not prepared the new generation for the digitally driven job market. A recent Dell survey of 15,000 of her Gen Zers found that 37% felt their schools weren’t doing enough for the demands of the digital world. Additionally, 56% have minimal or no digital skills training.

So how can the workforce of the future overcome these gaps in traditional education and acquire the technology skills they need to drive the next generation of innovation? Online learning, coding boot camps, certification paths. Technology learning solutions such as are effective aids in helping Gen Z acquire the technology skills they need to succeed in today’s workforce.

Online technology upskilling: a complement to traditional education

As our research suggests, there is a gap between college technical education and the field technical skills needed to succeed in many organizations today. Higher education has a reputation for being slow to change, slow to update curricula, and difficult for students to participate in the technological innovations that are shaping the world. While the pandemic has forced many universities to rapidly adopt new remote, digital-first teaching methods, many are catching up when it comes to technology curricula.

In cases like this, an online, self-paced technical upskilling platform can prove invaluable. A growing number of universities are partnering with organizations that offer technical skill development courses as a complement to classroom learning. These partnerships give students access to a wide range of technology his topics that are most relevant to the current job market, while streamlining curriculum development for professors.

Even if a university isn’t partnering with a technology learning platform, Gen Z can benefit from seeking out upskilling resources on their own. Whether you use these resources as a supplement to your college education or forge your own path outside of traditional higher education, it’s important to access his resources to improve your technology skills early in your career.

Boot camps and apprenticeships for hands-on learning experiences

You’re applying for an entry-level job right out of college, and you’ve been told that you don’t have enough experience for the position. Most of us have heard this at some point in our careers. This is a frustrating reality many of Gen Z will face as they enter the job market. This predicament is especially true for technical positions where demonstrating proficiency in the required skills is critical. But where does this valuable hands-on experience come from? Coding bootcamps and hands-on practice offer potential solutions.

Coding boot camps not only provide a fast track to technology literacy, they also deliver proven results. On average, boot camp graduates earn 56% more than non-boot camp graduates if they pursue similar job opportunities. The duration of the boot camp is he from 1 to 16 weeks depending on the intensity of the programme. For some job seekers, graduating from a coding boot camp can completely replace the need for a college degree. Boot camps also serve as a great complement to traditional education, providing a path to upskill for tech-focused roles for some.

Additionally, apprenticeships can be a great alternative to traditional internships, especially in technology. Compared to internships, apprenticeships typically offer more hands-on experience over an extended period of time and are almost always paid. The apprenticeship also gives participants the opportunity to work with some of the world’s leading technology companies.

For Gen Z members, hands-on learning experiences about the technology they will use in the workplace of the future are critical. Boot camps and practicums provide a powerful alternative learning avenue to the lack of hands-on learning experiences in traditional education systems.

Certification proves skill readiness

Gen Z can also prove their technology skills and knowledge beyond traditional higher education by earning certifications in technologies such as cybersecurity, cloud, and data science. These three are the most in-demand skills among tech leaders in 2023.

With so many technical certifications on the market today, it can be difficult to ignore the noise and pursue the most lucrative one for your career. My advice is to identify the role you most want to pursue and identify the skills and certifications needed to do that job effectively.

Online technical learning platforms often have specific upskilling paths for many of these certifications, making it easy to learn technical skills from start to finish. Some vendors offer practice certification exams to ensure that you pass the certification test when you need it.

In today’s technology industry, just having a degree in computer science or information technology is not enough to land a job in the technology industry. Employers want you to prove that you have the skills needed for the job. Certifications give you the qualifications you need to make a case for yourself during the recruitment process.

Take-out

Members of Generation Z enter a uniquely challenging work environment, especially in the tech industry. Workforce cuts and macroeconomic factors have significantly reduced the availability of entry-level tech jobs. This, combined with outdated technology education at universities, makes it difficult for Gen Z to acquire the technology skills they need to enter the industry.

The good news is that for many organizations, traditional degrees aren’t as important in technology jobs. Instead, employers are looking for skills. Through alternative learning pathways and supplements to college education, Gen Z has the opportunity to step up to a career in technology.

